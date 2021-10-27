Women’s Footballer of the Year contender Sam Kerr

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Sam Kerr profile

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 award. The result will be revealed on Monday, 29 November on BBC World Service and the BBC Sport website.

Age: 28 Position: Forward Plays for: Chelsea and Australia

Achievements of 2020-2021

Won Women's Super League, Continental League Cup and Community Shield

WSL top scorer in 2020-21 season with 21 goals in 22 matches

Named in the IFFHS AFC Woman Team of the Decade

Did you know?

Holds record for most goals scored in a National Women's Soccer League season with 18

Made her international debut at 15 in 2009

Has been known to perform a backflip goal celebration

In her own words

How do you feel about your second nomination in two years?

"It's nice to be nominated against so many other great names, it's a huge honour."

How does it feel to have won trophies with Chelsea?

"All in all I think it was probably a successful year. We had a few new players, it was obviously my first full season at the club, so it's nice but now I've got a taste for winning trophies I want more. I think you're probably never happy so I think it was a positive year, but I think we can grow more."

How important is finishing as top scorer?

"As a striker of course you want to go out and score as many goals as you want but I've never been one to think 'I want to win the golden boot'. I've always just been someone who focusses game to game and I know it sounds cliched but I do actually think it's what most people do in football."

What's your favourite type of goal to score?

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't love a header; I think I'm pretty good in the air. I like the ones that are easiest because a goal's a goal no matter how it goes in."

How has life been in London during the pandemic?

"I love London, I've really enjoyed my time here. Covid has obviously stopped me from exploring it but I absolutely love London, it's one of the coolest cities I've ever lived in and if you're going to be stuck away from home it is one of the best places to be stuck away because there's so many Aussies. I've felt everyone is really welcoming and the football culture is amazing."

Has last season's Champions League final defeat given you motivation?

"Yeah it motivates you, any time you lose a game, a Champions League final, an Olympics, it motivates you, but I think it's good motivation. It's one of those learning curves which is good. I want to win it more than ever now and I'm sure we'll put our best front foot forward but at the same time we're not looking back on last year. We're moving forward now and thinking about the future.

And how about losing the bronze medal match at the Olympics?

"I've said this in every interview since I was there that I think at some point I'll look back and see it as a really proud moment in my career but right now it's just a hard pill to swallow. I think coming fourth is the worst position to come, one game away from a medal. It's the best finish the Matildas have ever had but it still feels a bit disappointing. The next Olympics or the next World Cup we'll go one step further and get a podium."

How important is it to be nominated for an award voted for by the fans?

"I think fans are football and I think we've realised over the last few years that without them football's not as great. So for me these awards are really important, to recognise players for what they've done and the commitment they've given to the game but then also to let the fans have a say and make them feel a part of the game."

