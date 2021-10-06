Maxine Biamou: Striker joins Dundee United until end of season
Dundee United have signed striker Maxine Biamou on a deal until the end of the season.
The 30-year-old Frenchman arrives at Tannadice as a free agent after leaving Coventry City in May.
He spent four years at Coventry, scoring 33 goals in 116 appearances after stepping up from non-league Sutton United.
"He has all the attributes to be a success in Scottish football," said United manager Thomas Courts.
"I think our fans will connect with Max quickly as he brings total commitment to every performance."