Maxine Biamou spent four seasons with Coventry City, helping them climb from League 2 to the Championship

Dundee United have signed striker Maxine Biamou on a deal until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Frenchman arrives at Tannadice as a free agent after leaving Coventry City in May.

He spent four years at Coventry, scoring 33 goals in 116 appearances after stepping up from non-league Sutton United.

"He has all the attributes to be a success in Scottish football," said United manager Thomas Courts.

"I think our fans will connect with Max quickly as he brings total commitment to every performance."