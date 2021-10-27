Women’s Footballer of the Year contender Alexia Putellas

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021: Alexia Putellas profile

We are profiling each of the five nominees for the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2021 award. You can vote for your winner on the BBC Sport website or further down this page until Monday, 8 November at 09:00 GMT. The result will be revealed on Monday, 29 November on BBC World Service and the BBC Sport website.

Age: 27 Position: Midfielder Plays for: Barcelona and Spain

Achievements of 2020-21

2020-21 Women's Champions League winner

2020 and 2021 Spanish Cup, Spanish Super Cup and Spanish League

Won Uefa Women's Player of the Year and Champions League midfielder of 2020-21 season

Did you know?

Won 20 trophies with Barcelona since joining in 2012

Iniesta, Rivaldo and Ronaldinho are her footballing heroes

She is one of Spain's three captains

In her own words

What does it mean to be nominated?

"I feel very proud. It's a motivation to continue and to keep working hard."

What was the highlight for you last year?

"It was the Champions League. It was very special. We wanted to get to another final, after the final we had against Lyon that didn't go very well. We managed to get another opportunity and win it this time."

What does it mean to play for Barcelona?

"It's a privilege. I'm lucky enough to play for my home club. For me it's very special to be living all this with the Barcelona shirt on and now I need to keep on going, to have more moments like last season and keep winning titles."

How special was it to captain Barcelona to a Champions League victory?

"Being a captain is very simple - all the club players have the same mentality and it's impressive because we learn from each other every day. Living this every day is very, very special."

What was it like when you lifted the Champions League trophy?

"It's a very hard moment to explain. There are no words. In the end you feel a little empty because you finally made it. You feel very strong emotions of happiness and it's a big mix of feelings, but it makes you feel unique."

What are your aspirations with Spain?

"We've been growing little by little and now the aspiration is to grow as tall as we can, without limits. We want to get as far as possible in the European Championship in England."

What more do you want to achieve in football?

"Apart from all the titles I want to win for the national team and Barcelona, I would like to change football a little bit. I want to show the world that there is space for everyone in football - for men, women, all races... everyone. I want that to be seen with normality. That's one of my objectives."

