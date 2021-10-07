Premier League XI: Who makes your team of the season so far?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
The Premier League campaign is well under way but who have been the standout performers to date?
To while away some time during the international break, we've compiled a long list - featuring three players from every club - for you to select a combined team of the season so far.
Who makes your Premier League team of the season so far?
Choose your Premier League team of the season so far
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment