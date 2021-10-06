Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers Women have moved to the top of Scotland's top flight after a 7-1 thumping of Partick Thistle, with Lizzie Arnot scoring a hat-trick.

Kirsten Reilly curled in the hosts' early opener, with Arnot's penalty extending the lead before half-time.

London Pollard fired a reply before Brogan Hay, Kayla McCoy, two from Arnot and Reilly's second secured the rout.

Rangers are now two points clear of reigning champions Glasgow City and city rivals Celtic.

Thistle fall to the bottom behind Motherwell and Hamilton Academical on goal difference.

The original, opening-day fixture in early September had been postponed after promoted Thistle suffered a Covid-19 outbreak.