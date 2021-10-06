Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran walked out to a guard of honour at the Oval

Champions Glentoran lifted the Women's Premiership title after thumping Derry City 9-1 in the final game of the season.

Lauren Wade scored four first-half goals as the Glens raced into a 7-0 lead at the break.

Danielle Maxwell and Cara Morgan netted late on before captain Jess Foy got her hands on the new Premiership trophy.

Elsewhere, Cliftonville beat Sion Swifts 6-2 and Linfield edged out Crusaders Strikers 2-1.

Glentoran wrapped up back-to-back league titles after beating second-placed Cliftonville 3-2 in the penultimate gameweek last Wednesday and walked out at the Oval to a guard of honour following their success.

It didn't take long for the goals to flow, as Northern Ireland international Caragh Hamilton opened the scoring early on before two from Wade opened up their lead.

Midfielder Nadene Caldwell made it four midway through the half before Hamilton scored the Glens' fifth. Wade had time to complete her hat-trick and score a fourth, and Glentoran's seventh, just before the half-time whistle.

The goals dried up in the second half, and although Derry pulled a goal back through Caroline Gallagher, Maxwell and Moragn ensured the Glens ended the league on a high.

Glentoran have the chance to win the treble with two cup finals to come. They face Crusaders Strikers in the County Antrim Cup on Saturday before the Irish Cup final against the Seaview side on Friday, 15 October at Windsor Park.

At Solitude, Cliftonville ran out 6-2 winners to end their impressive campaign in style. Louise McDaniel and Kirsty McGuinness opened the scoring, however the Swifts hit back through Erin Fildara but goals from the McGuinness sisters, first Kirsty and then Caitlin, gave the Reds a 4-1 lead at the break.

Caoirse Doherty pulled one back for the visitors, which was quickly cancelled out by Fi Morgan's goal, and the midfielder grabbed her second of the night to round out a convincing win.

After a difficult campaign, Linfield won their final game of the season with a 2-1 win over Crusaders. Rebecca Bassett's strike and Victoria Carleton's penalty gave the advantage and the Blues held on despite Danielle McDowell's second-half goal.