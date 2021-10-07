Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emma Hayes (left) has four WSL titles as Chelsea manager, while Kelly Smith (right) won one league title and two FA Cups with Arsenal after returning from the USA in 2012

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and England's record goalscorer Kelly Smith have been inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame.

They join former England internationals Fara Williams and Rachel Yankey.

Smith returned to the WSL in 2012, helping Arsenal to the league title, and the Women's FA Cup in 2014 and 2016.

Hayes became Chelsea boss in 2012 and has won every domestic honour, including four WSL titles.

She has also won two Women's FA Cups in 2015 and 2018, two Women's League Cups in 2020 and 2021, and guided Chelsea to the Women's Champions League final last season, where they were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona.

Chair of the Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame panel, Kelly Simmons, said: "Induction into the Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I am delighted that Emma has been inducted. Her record is incredible, but she's so much more than that. She's a great ambassador for the league, who works tirelessly behind the scenes, whilst also encouraging the development of coaches.

"She's taken her knowledge into the broadcast world to become a great pundit, and I feel we are really lucky to have her in the league and recognised in the Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame."

In a career lasting more than 20 years, which also included a spell in the USA before her return to Arsenal, Smith scored 46 goals for England, and won the Uefa Women's Cup in 2007 during her first spell with the Gunners before the advent of the WSL.

"There are few words that I can use to describe what Kelly was able to do on the pitch," said Brighton manager Hope Powell, who coached Smith at international level and was part of the Hall of Fame selection panel.

"She was a magician - she made things look so effortless and she just glided across the field with ease.

"Kelly's profile and respect from different parts of the world has been a huge asset in promoting the women's game here. I am delighted that we are able to induct her into the Hall of Fame."

Hayes and Smith are the final inductees of 2021.