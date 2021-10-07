Conor McLaughlin: Fleetwood Town re-sign defender on short-term deal
Fleetwood Town have re-signed defender Conor McLaughlin on a short-term deal until January.
The 30-year-old Northern Ireland international was a free agent after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.
He previously spent five years with the Cod Army between 2012 and 2017.
"When Fleetwood gave me a call and said that I could come in and get something done, I didn't have to think about it," he told the club website.
