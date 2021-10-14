Last updated on .From the section Southend

Jason Demetriou has made eight National League appearances for Southend this season

Southend United right-back Jason Demetriou has been named interim head coach while the National League side seek to appoint a permanent manager.

The former Cyprus international, 33, has played 186 times for the club since joining from Walsall in 2016.

The Shrimpers, who sacked Phil Brown on Saturday, have had an approach for Chesterfield's James Rowe turned down.

It means Demetriou will be in charge for Saturday's FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie against Chertsey Town.

"After the previous manager departed, the club knew already that I would like to go into coaching in the future and I've done my badges, so I was approached about taking the team and I said yes without hesitation," he said.

"I sat down with Josh [Coulson] and some of the senior boys and said we're going to have an enjoyable week, but we are serious."

Ex-Southend striker Stan Collymore is on a panel of four people who are aiming to appoint a new manager at Roots Hall, with the club only out of the National League drop zone on goal difference after successive relegations.