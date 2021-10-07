Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Manny Monthe made 44 appearances for Tranmere in 2020-21 before joining Walsall this summer

Walsall defender Manny Monthe has been charged with making an alleged homophobic comment during a game.

The 26-year-old has been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA rule E3. external-link

Monthe, who was playing for Tranmere at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of using "language that included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" in a game against Forest Green on 1 May.

Walsall said in a statement that Monthe "vehemently denies" external-link the allegations.

Monthe, who joined Walsall from Tranmere on a two-year deal in June, has until Thursday, 21 October to provide a response.

Under Football Association disciplinary guidelines, rule E3 states players "shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".