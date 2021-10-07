Manny Monthe: Walsall defender charged with making alleged homophobic comment
Last updated on .From the section Walsall
Walsall defender Manny Monthe has been charged with making an alleged homophobic comment during a game.
The 26-year-old has been charged with an "aggravated breach" of FA rule E3.
Monthe, who was playing for Tranmere at the time of the alleged incident, is accused of using "language that included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation" in a game against Forest Green on 1 May.
Walsall said in a statement that Monthe "vehemently denies" the allegations.
Monthe, who joined Walsall from Tranmere on a two-year deal in June, has until Thursday, 21 October to provide a response.
Under Football Association disciplinary guidelines, rule E3 states players "shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour".