Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Kenny Dougall has made 11 appearances for Blackpool this season

Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 28-year-old Australia international has made 44 league appearances for the Tangerines since joining from Barnsley in October 2020.

He helped the club win promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs last season.