Kenny Dougall: Blackpool midfielder extends contract until end of 2022-23 season
Blackpool
Blackpool midfielder Kenny Dougall has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.
The 28-year-old Australia international has made 44 league appearances for the Tangerines since joining from Barnsley in October 2020.
He helped the club win promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs last season.
"I'm delighted I can keep working with this group of players and manager," Dougall told the club website.