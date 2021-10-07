Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are in the frame to replace Newcastle United's Steve Bruce, who says he expects to lose his job following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of the Premier League club. (Daily Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Gerrard has emerged as the favourite with some bookmakers to replace Bruce as the odds continue to tumble on the Rangers boss (Daily Record) external-link .

Roger Mitchell has revealed he plans to organise the funds to buy Celtic in the future and give the fans "what they deserve". The former SPL chief executive is now an 'angel investor' based in Italian lakeside city Como and runs a sports businesses podcast. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Aston Villa and Everton have been linked with big money bids for Harry Souttar, the 22-year-old Edinburgh-born Australia centre-half currently with Stoke City. (The Courier) external-link

Nathan Patterson insists he is only focused on the future with club and country after being linked with a big money move to the Premier League (The Herald) external-link .

Glen Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar says the one-year bans the Scottish FA could bring in for racism by players puts Uefa's punishments to shame (Daily Record). external-link

Former Scotland boss Alex McLeish says his successor Steve Clarke will be a target for English clubs if he can guide the country to the World Cup play-offs (Scottish Daily Mail -print edition).

Greg Stewart has revealed there was contact from Dundee as he prepared to leave Rangers this summer, but the 31-year-old forward says the desire to move abroad was too great as he joined Indian Super League club Jamshedpur. (The Courier) external-link

Hearts are prioritising high technical ability over physical attributes when they sign new players, manager Robbie Neilson has explained (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

And the Tynecastle club are set to enter a busy period of negotiations as 20 players' deals expire next summer (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Queen's Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton says Scotland's Lyndon Dykes has the potential to become a Premier League striker (Scottish Sun). external-link

Rangers defender Leon Balogun was held up as the scapegoat as Nigeria suffered one of the biggest shocks in their history. A mistake from the Ibrox defender in the final minute led to the only goal of the game for Central African Republic - the nation ranked 124th in the world (Scottish Sun) external-link .