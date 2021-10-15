Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leon Bailey suffered a thigh muscle injury when scoring his first goal for Aston Villa against Everton four weeks ago

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey has failed to recover in time from a thigh injury and Bertrand Traore and Carney Chukwuemeka are both fitness doubts.

Morgan Sanson and Keinan Davis are back in contention, while Emi Martinez and Douglas Luiz will be involved despite their late return from South America.

Wolves winger Francisco Trincao will miss Saturday's game after testing positive for Covid-19.

Head coach Bruno Lage has no other fresh fitness concerns.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves had just started to pick up a little bit before the international break but I've been more impressed by Aston Villa so far.

These are the kind of games where, last season, I wouldn't be quite sure what you'd get from Villa but I think they are a lot more reliable now.

It will be tight, but home advantage will make the difference for Dean Smith's side.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are unbeaten in five Premier League away games against Aston Villa, their best run versus a specific team.

Villa could equal their longest streak of top-flight home matches against the same opponent without scoring: five, set versus Chelsea between 1995-2000 and Manchester United from 2003 to 2006.

Aston Villa

Villa have gone five Premier League home games without defeat for the first time since January 2015 (W3, D2). Their most recent longer unbeaten run spanned eight matches across two seasons in 2011.

Only two of Aston Villa's 10 league goals this season have been scored in the first half.

Emiliano Martínez has kept a clean sheet in all three of his Premier League appearances against Wolves.

Danny Ings has gone five league games without a goal but he scored in three of his previous four appearances against Wolves while playing for Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Bruno Lage's side have won three of their past four league fixtures, as many as they had in their previous 16 attempts.

They can equal the club Premier League record of three consecutive away wins, set in June last year when the third victory was at Villa Park.

Wolves could also go three successive top-flight away games without conceding for the first time since 1960.

They have conceded just one goal after half-time in the Premier League this season, the fewest in the division.

Raul Jimenez has been involved in each of Wolves' last three league goals, scoring once and setting up two.

Adama Traore, who played 12 times for Aston Villa in 2015 and 2016, has made a league-high 48 successful dribbles this season.

