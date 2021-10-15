Leicester City v Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester vice-captain Jonny Evans made 198 appearances for Manchester United between 2007 and 2015.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester defender Jonny Evans, who has been battling a foot injury and recent illness, is under consideration for his first league start since April.

Jannik Vestergaard has an unspecified fitness issue and will be assessed.

Marcus Rashford will be involved for Manchester United after recovering from shoulder surgery, while Harry Maguire could return from a calf problem.

Fred and Edinson Cavani might miss out, having played in World Cup qualifiers in the early hours of Friday morning.

Raphael Varane had already been ruled out because of a groin injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United are without their two first-choice centre-backs, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire, but it is hardly a crisis because they have got Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly to come in instead.

We will probably see Fred and Scott McTominay paired together in front of them in midfield again to give United more defensive cover but, whoever Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picks, I doubt we will see a swashbuckling attacking display from his side.

Leicester have got their own problems at the back, with Jonny Evans still doubtful and Wesley Fofana sidelined, but at least they have got Jamie Vardy scoring again even if they are not winning at the moment.

With Vardy in form, the Foxes always have a chance in games, and I think they will get something here.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v Shepherd star & Manchester United fan Tom Hughes

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have already beaten Manchester United in the league and FA Cup in 2021, both at Old Trafford. The Foxes can win three consecutive matches against them in all competitions for the first time in 120 years.

However, United have only lost one of their 15 Premier League away games in this fixture. That was a 5-3 defeat in September 2014.

Manchester United have scored in 24 successive league meetings since a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford in January 1998.

Leicester City

Leicester's current four-match winless league run is their joint-longest under Brendan Rodgers. They haven't fared worse since only taking one point from Claude Puel's final six league games in charge in early 2019.

The Foxes have lost eight of their 16 Premier League fixtures since the beginning of April. Only Burnley, with 11 defeats, and Wolves, with nine, have been beaten more often during that time.

Their solitary clean sheet in the past 13 league matches came against Wolves on the opening weekend of this season.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Leicester, while Jamie Vardy has scored in three successive top-flight appearances.

Manchester United

United are on an English league record unbeaten away run of 29 games since a 2-0 defeat at Liverpool in January 2020 (W19, D10).

Thirty four of the 67 away points amassed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side during this period have been won from a losing position.

The Red Devils haven't conceded more than once in any of their past 15 away league fixtures, keeping eight clean sheets.

However, Manchester United's sole clean sheet in their past 18 matches in all competitions came in the league at Wolves in August.

Jesse Lingard has been involved in six goals in his past six Premier League appearances against Leicester, with three goals and three assists.

A Cristiano Ronaldo goal on Saturday would make Leicester the 120th club he has scored against in his career.

