Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter has been linked with taking over at Newcastle United

TEAM NEWS

Norwich City will assess the condition of Mathias Normann, Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell, who all have fitness concerns.

Sam Byram continues to train following a thigh injury but remains unavailable.

Brighton & Hove Albion trio Yves Bissouma, Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu have all returned to training following injury.

Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate are sidelined after undergoing surgery on respective hamstring and ankle issues.

Tariq Lamptey could make his first Premier League appearance in 10 months after recovering from a series of hamstring injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Norwich finally have a point on the board after their draw at Burnley last time out. They are still bottom though, and every game looks difficult for them.

Brighton also drew, against Arsenal, but were a bit unlucky not to win that one.

The Seagulls have taken seven points from their three away trips so far this season and I'd be surprised if they left Carrow Road empty handed.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's top-flight win at Norwich in 2019-20 followed a run of one victory in 17 league away meetings.

Albion could triumph in back-to-back league games at Carrow Road for the first time since October 1926 in the Third Division South.

Norwich City

Norwich's goalless draw against Burnley last time out ended a 16-game losing streak in the Premier League. They remain the only side yet to lead in the top flight this season.

Daniel Farke's side are winless in 17 Premier League matches, with an aggregate score of 40-3 against.

The Canaries could fail to win any of their opening eight league fixtures for just the second time in 84 seasons. In the 2004-05 Premier League, Norwich didn't win in their opening 13 games and were relegated.

They have lost 44 of their past 45 Premier League matches when conceding the opening goal, including the last 31.

Norwich have the fewest goals (2), different goalscorers (1), shots on target (17) and lowest shot conversion rate (2.8%) in the Premier League this season. They have also conceded a joint-high 16 goals.

Forward Teemu Pukki is the only player to score a Premier League goal for Norwich this season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton have 14 points after seven Premier League matches. Last season, the Seagulls did not surpass 14 points until their 19th game.

The Seagulls could set a club record of remaining unbeaten in their opening four top-flight away fixtures.

In 2021, only Manchester City and Chelsea have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Brighton's 12.

Neal Maupay has scored four of Brighton's eight Premier League goals this campaign, but he has failed to net in all six career league appearances against Norwich.

Leandro Trossard has scored two and assisted one of Brighton's three Premier League goals against Norwich.

Shane Duffy has had 12 attempts at goal from corner situations in the Premier League this season, four more than any other player. The centre back has also recorded a team-high 13 shots inside the penalty area.

