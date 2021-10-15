Brentford v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Romelu Lukaku scored in Belgium's Nations League semi-final defeat by France but was absent for the third-place play-off against Italy

TEAM NEWS

Kristoffer Ajer and Vitaly Janelt are back in contention for Brentford after missing the win at West Ham with minor muscle issues.

However, Shandon Baptiste faces a spell on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder against the Hammers.

Romelu Lukaku is fit for Chelsea despite missing Belgium's last match with muscle fatigue.

Reece James and N'Golo Kante are likely to be available following respective ankle and Covid-19 lay-offs.

Antonio Rudiger is ruled out after missing Germany's win against North Macedonia because of a back issue.

Hakim Ziyech is doubtful after sitting out several training sessions with a headache, while this game comes too soon for Christian Pulisic, who is still nursing an ankle problem.

Thiago Silva began Brazil's World Cup qualifier versus Uruguay, which finished in the early hours of Friday morning, and the 37-year-old will not be risked at the Brentford Community Stadium.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is the first time these two west London clubs have met in the league since 1947 so Brentford's ground will be rocking again for this one, but I just fancy Chelsea to silence them on Saturday.

The Blues had a bit of a blip at the end of last month but they came through that, and I am expecting another professional performance from them this time.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford have not beaten Chelsea since a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge in February 1939.

The Bees are winless in the subsequent six competitive meetings - including three FA Cup games in the past eight years. The most recent league fixture was in March 1947.

Brentford

Brentford's wins against Arsenal and West Ham, plus the draw with Crystal Palace, means they are the first team to remain unbeaten in their first three Premier League London derbies.

They have won seven of nine top-flight matches against sides starting the day top of the table, with this their first such game since January 1947.

The Bees' win rate of 78% against league leaders is the best of any club in English top-flight history.

They have trailed for just 25 minutes in the Premier League in 2021-22, the division's lowest total.

Yoane Wissa is averaging a goal every 47 minutes for Brentford this season, having scored five times in six league and cup appearances for the club.

Chelsea

Chelsea could become the first team in the top four English divisions to win seven consecutive London derbies away from home in the league.

The Blues have dropped points in three of their past four top-flight matches away to newly-promoted sides (D2, L1).

They have scored a league-high seven first-half goals this season.

Chelsea have scored a Premier League goal at 57 of the 59 different stadiums they have played at in the competition. The exceptions are Roker Park and Ayresome Park, the former homes of Sunderland and Middlesbrough respectively.

Thomas Tuchel's side have had 12 different goalscorers in the Premier League this season (excluding own goals), more than any other side.

