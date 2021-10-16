German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3MainzMainz 051

Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Mainz: Erling Braut Haaland scores twice on Dortmund return

Erling Braut Haaland
Haaland has only failed to score in two of his 12 appearances for club and country this season

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice on his return from injury as Borussia Dortmund went top of the Bundesliga with victory over Mainz.

Marco Reus had already put Dortmund ahead when the Norwegian forward, who had been out since late September with a muscle injury, scored a penalty, awarded for handball.

Jonathan Burkardt scored to narrow the deficit late on.

But Haaland settled the match with his second in added time.

The 21-year-old has now scored a remarkable 49 times in 49 league matches for Dortmund and 70 goals in 68 matches in all competitions.

"It is clear he had been missing in our team," Dortmund captain Reus said. "It is important that he plays because he constantly keeps two or three players occupied.

"To score two goals on his comeback is top. That is why we signed him."

The win was Dortmund's ninth in succession at home and takes them two points clear of reigning champions Bayern Munich, who are away at third-placed Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kobel
  • 24Meunier
  • 16AkanjiBooked at 35mins
  • 15HummelsSubstituted forPongracicat 67'minutes
  • 14SchulzBooked at 13mins
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forWolfat 78'minutes
  • 23CanSubstituted forWitselat 85'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 85'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 21MalenSubstituted forT Hazardat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10T Hazard
  • 20Carvalho
  • 28Witsel
  • 30Passlack
  • 34Pongracic
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Knauff
  • 39Wolf

Mainz

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 27Zentner
  • 30Widmer
  • 16BellBooked at 50minsSubstituted forBurkardtat 69'minutes
  • 19NiakhatéBooked at 89mins
  • 25TauerBooked at 71mins
  • 6StachSubstituted forPapelaat 83'minutes
  • 8Barreiro MartinsSubstituted forLee Jae-Sungat 69'minutes
  • 23LucoquiSubstituted forMartínat 45'minutes
  • 5Boëtius
  • 9Onisiwo
  • 11IngvartsenBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHackat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dahmen
  • 3Martín
  • 7Lee Jae-Sung
  • 18Brosinski
  • 22Stöger
  • 24Papela
  • 29Burkardt
  • 34Nemeth
  • 42Hack
Referee:
Daniel Schlager
Attendance:
63,812

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamMainz
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home11
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jude Bellingham.

  4. Booking

    Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Post update

    Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Moussa Niakhaté (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 2, 1. FSV Mainz 05 1. Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Jae-Sung with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Reinier (Borussia Dortmund).

  9. Post update

    Jonathan Burkardt (1. FSV Mainz 05) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Axel Witsel replaces Emre Can.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Merveille Papela replaces Anton Stach.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Julian Brandt.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean-Paul Boëtius (1. FSV Mainz 05) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo.

  17. Booking

    Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Tauer (1. FSV Mainz 05).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FSV Mainz 05. Alexander Hack replaces Marcus Ingvartsen.

