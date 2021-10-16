Match ends, Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1.
Inter Milan's title defence suffered a setback as Lazio fought back from going behind to claim a fine win.
Ivan Perisic gave the defending champions the lead from the spot after Nicolo Barella was fouled in the box.
Samir Handanovic produced a fine save to keep out Toma Basic as Lazio searched for an equaliser.
Lazio levelled through Ciro Immobile's penalty before former West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late on.
It was Inter's first league defeat of the season.
Having won the league by 12 points last season, Inter trail leaders Napoli by four points having played one game more.
Lazio move up to fifth on 14 points, three behind Inter.
Line-ups
Lazio
Formation 4-3-3
- 25Reina
- 77Marusic
- 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 90mins
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 66'minutes
- 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 83mins
- 6LeivaSubstituted forCataldiat 85'minutes
- 88BasicBooked at 27minsSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 66'minutes
- 7Felipe AndersonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 86'minutes
- 17Immobile
- 9PedroSubstituted forZaccagniat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Strakosha
- 5Escalante
- 8Akpa Akpro
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 19Vavro
- 20Zaccagni
- 26Radu
- 27Moro Prescoli
- 29Lazzari
- 31Adamonis
- 32Cataldi
- 94Muriqi
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 36DarmianBooked at 90mins
- 23BarellaSubstituted forCalhanogluat 86'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 5GagliardiniBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVecinoat 67'minutes
- 32Dimarco
- 14PerisicSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 9DzekoSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 8Vecino
- 10Martínez
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 20Calhanoglu
- 21Cordaz
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 48Satriano
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Dismissal
Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio).
Post update
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto.
Post update
Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).
Booking
Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Nicolò Barella.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro replaces Felipe Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Lucas Leiva.
Booking
Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.