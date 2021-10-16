Italian Serie A
LazioLazio3Inter MilanInter Milan1

Lazio 3-1 Inter Milan: Former West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson scores winner

Players react during the match between Lazio and Inter Milan
Inter Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season

Inter Milan's title defence suffered a setback as Lazio fought back from going behind to claim a fine win.

Ivan Perisic gave the defending champions the lead from the spot after Nicolo Barella was fouled in the box.

Samir Handanovic produced a fine save to keep out Toma Basic as Lazio searched for an equaliser.

Lazio levelled through Ciro Immobile's penalty before former West Ham midfielder Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late on.

It was Inter's first league defeat of the season.

Having won the league by 12 points last season, Inter trail leaders Napoli by four points having played one game more.

Lazio move up to fifth on 14 points, three behind Inter.

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 25Reina
  • 77Marusic
  • 3Ramos MarchiBooked at 90mins
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 23HysajSubstituted forLazzariat 66'minutes
  • 21Milinkovic-SavicBooked at 83mins
  • 6LeivaSubstituted forCataldiat 85'minutes
  • 88BasicBooked at 27minsSubstituted forRomero Alconchelat 66'minutes
  • 7Felipe AndersonBooked at 83minsSubstituted forAkpa Akproat 86'minutes
  • 17Immobile
  • 9PedroSubstituted forZaccagniat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Strakosha
  • 5Escalante
  • 8Akpa Akpro
  • 10Romero Alconchel
  • 19Vavro
  • 20Zaccagni
  • 26Radu
  • 27Moro Prescoli
  • 29Lazzari
  • 31Adamonis
  • 32Cataldi
  • 94Muriqi

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 95BastoniBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDumfriesat 67'minutesBooked at 83mins
  • 36DarmianBooked at 90mins
  • 23BarellaSubstituted forCalhanogluat 86'minutes
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5GagliardiniBooked at 36minsSubstituted forVecinoat 67'minutes
  • 32Dimarco
  • 14PerisicSubstituted forCorreaat 67'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 9DzekoSubstituted forMartínezat 76'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 2Dumfries
  • 8Vecino
  • 10Martínez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 19Correa
  • 20Calhanoglu
  • 21Cordaz
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 48Satriano
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away4
Corners
Home7
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Dismissal

    Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  3. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio).

  6. Post update

    Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 3, Inter Milan 1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Luis Alberto with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luis Alberto.

  12. Post update

    Adam Marusic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan).

  14. Booking

    Joaquín Correa (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Post update

    Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu replaces Nicolò Barella.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro replaces Felipe Anderson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Lazio. Danilo Cataldi replaces Lucas Leiva.

  20. Booking

    Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.

