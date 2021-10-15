Everton v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham manager David Moyes oversaw a 1-0 win at Everton last season

TEAM NEWS

Everton forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison will miss a sixth and fifth game respectively due to injury.

Seamus Coleman, Alex Iwobi and Lucas Digne have all returned to training and will be assessed.

West Ham United could welcome back Ryan Fredericks, who has missed the past three matches with a groin problem.

Fellow full-back Vladimir Coufal will be monitored after he missed the Czech Republic's international fixtures because of a groin injury.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have made an excellent start to the season but they might find it hard going against West Ham - they certainly won't get the wide open spaces they enjoyed in their draw with Manchester United.

The Hammers lost to a very late Brentford goal in their last game so I'm expecting a reaction to that anyway, and then you have their manager David Moyes back at his old club - he will be going for a win.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's tally of 27 Premier League victories versus West Ham is six more than against any other opponent.

However, West Ham have won three of their past six Premier League matches at Goodison Park, after they were victorious in only two of the previous 19 away meetings.

The Hammers can win consecutive away league games against the Toffees for the first time since March 1930.

Both Premier League fixtures last season were won 1-0 by the away team.

Everton

Everton can win their opening four league matches at Goodison Park for the first time since 1978.

Victory against West Ham would give the Toffees 17 points. It would be their highest tally after eight games of a Premier League season, surpassing the 16 points won in 2004-05 under David Moyes.

Everton have gained a league-high seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this season.

Andros Townsend has scored five goals in nine appearances in all competitions for Everton, matching his total tally from his final 79 appearances for Crystal Palace.

However, Townsend has never scored in 14 games against West Ham - his longest drought against any club.

Abdoulaye Doucoure has been directly involved in six Premier League goals this season (two goals, four assists), one more than his final total in 29 matches last season.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just once in five league games.

However, the Hammers can equal the club Premier League record of seven consecutive away fixtures unbeaten.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their past 18 league matches.

Manager David Moyes has won only two of his 15 Premier League matches as a manager against Rafael Benitez.

Forward Michail Antonio has been directly involved in eight of West Ham's 14 Premier League goals this season, with five goals and three assists. It's a tally bettered only by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, who has nine goal involvements.

Said Benrahma and Antonio have combined to create a league-high 14 chances for each other this season.

