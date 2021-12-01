Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
Real MadridReal Madrid0Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 4-4-2
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dani García (Athletic Bilbao).
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.
Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Sociedad
|9
|6
|2
|1
|12
|7
|5
|20
|2
|Real Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|22
|10
|12
|17
|3
|Sevilla
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|3
|8
|17
|4
|Atl Madrid
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|6
|5
|17
|5
|Osasuna
|9
|5
|2
|2
|13
|12
|1
|17
|6
|Rayo Vallecano
|9
|5
|1
|3
|15
|9
|6
|16
|7
|Barcelona
|8
|4
|3
|1
|14
|8
|6
|15
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|4
|3
|13
|9
|Valencia
|9
|3
|3
|3
|13
|11
|2
|12
|10
|Real Betis
|8
|3
|3
|2
|11
|9
|2
|12
|11
|Villarreal
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|5
|4
|11
|12
|Mallorca
|9
|3
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|11
|13
|Espanyol
|8
|2
|3
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|9
|14
|Elche
|9
|2
|3
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|9
|15
|Cádiz
|8
|1
|4
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|7
|16
|Celta Vigo
|9
|2
|1
|6
|7
|12
|-5
|7
|17
|Granada
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|12
|-6
|6
|18
|Levante
|9
|0
|5
|4
|6
|13
|-7
|5
|19
|Alavés
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|12
|-10
|3
|20
|Getafe
|9
|0
|2
|7
|3
|13
|-10
|2