Spanish La Liga
Real MadridReal Madrid0Ath BilbaoAthletic Bilbao0

Real Madrid v Athletic Bilbao

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 10Modric
  • 11Asensio
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 12Marcelo
  • 13Lunin
  • 15Valverde
  • 16Jovic
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 24Mariano
  • 25Camavinga

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Simón
  • 15Lekue
  • 5Álvarez
  • 3Núñez
  • 24Balenziaga
  • 19Zarraga
  • 14García Carrillo
  • 16Vencedor
  • 10Muniain
  • 22García
  • 9Williams

Substitutes

  • 2Petxarromán
  • 6Vesga
  • 7Berenguer Remiro
  • 8Sancet
  • 11Morcillo
  • 18De Marcos
  • 21Capa
  • 26Agirrezabala
  • 30Williams
  • 31Paredes
  • 33Serrano
Referee:
Isidro Díaz de Mera Escuderos

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAth Bilbao
Possession
Home80%
Away20%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.

  2. Post update

    Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Bilbao).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Mikel Balenziaga.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th October 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Sociedad9621127520
2Real Madrid852122101217
3Sevilla8521113817
4Atl Madrid8521116517
5Osasuna95221312117
6Rayo Vallecano9513159616
7Barcelona8431148615
8Ath Bilbao834174313
9Valencia93331311212
10Real Betis8332119212
11Villarreal825195411
12Mallorca9324713-611
13Espanyol823368-29
14Elche9234610-49
15Cádiz8143711-47
16Celta Vigo9216712-57
17Granada8134612-66
18Levante9054613-75
19Alavés7106212-103
20Getafe9027313-102
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories