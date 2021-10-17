German Bundesliga
B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen1Bayern MunichBayern Munich5

Bayer Leverkusen 1-5 Bayern Munich: Visitors go top of Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 18 goals in 16 appearances for club and country this season

Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opener before tapping in a second.

Thomas Muller struck from close range before then setting up Serge Gnabry to get his first of the day.

Gnabry added his second minutes later from Leon Goretzka's lay-off.

Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half and although Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of the hosts staging a comeback.

Victory means Bayern move up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.

Line-ups

B Leverkusen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 30FrimpongSubstituted forBellarabiat 64'minutes
  • 6Kossounou
  • 4Tah
  • 5Bakker
  • 11Amiri
  • 10Demirbay
  • 19DiabySubstituted forAdliat 64'minutes
  • 27WirtzSubstituted forRetsosat 79'minutes
  • 7Sampaio FilhoSubstituted forTapsobaat 45'minutes
  • 14SchickSubstituted forAlarioat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Retsos
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 13Alario
  • 22Sinkgraven
  • 29Sertdemir
  • 31Adli
  • 33Hincapié
  • 38Bellarabi
  • 40Lunev

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 4SüleSubstituted forRichardsat 72'minutes
  • 2Upamecano
  • 21Hernández
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forStanisicat 40'minutes
  • 6Kimmich
  • 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 45'minutes
  • 7Gnabry
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forComanat 64'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forMusialaat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Richards
  • 11Coman
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 20Sarr
  • 24Tolisso
  • 36Früchtl
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Sven Jablonski
Attendance:
29,542

Match Stats

Home TeamB LeverkusenAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home6
Away27
Shots on Target
Home4
Away11
Corners
Home4
Away7
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 1, FC Bayern München 5.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Leroy Sané following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Sané.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Amine Adli tries a through ball, but Lucas Alario is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lukás Hrádecky.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Panagiotis Retsos replaces Florian Wirtz.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lucas Alario replaces Patrik Schick.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Jamal Musiala.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München).

  14. Post update

    Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Jamal Musiala tries a through ball, but Kingsley Coman is caught offside.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marcel Sabitzer.

  17. Post update

    Omar Richards (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Omar Richards replaces Niklas Süle.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 17th October 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich86112982119
2B Dortmund86022214818
3B Leverkusen85122112916
4Freiburg8440126616
5Union Berlin8431129315
6Wolfsburg8413910-113
7Köln83321314-112
8RB Leipzig8323168811
9Hoffenheim83231711611
10B Mgladbach83231011-111
11Mainz831488010
12Stuttgart82331314-19
13Hertha Berlin83051021-119
14Frankfurt8152912-38
15Augsburg8224413-98
16VfL Bochum8215516-117
17Arminia Bielefeld8044311-84
18Fürth8017520-151
View full German Bundesliga table

