Last updated on .From the section European Football

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski has scored 18 goals in 16 appearances for club and country this season

Bayern Munich scored five goals in the first half as they thrashed Bayer Leverkusen to return to the top of the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the opening 30 minutes, back-heeling in the opener before tapping in a second.

Thomas Muller struck from close range before then setting up Serge Gnabry to get his first of the day.

Gnabry added his second minutes later from Leon Goretzka's lay-off.

Patrick Schick pulled one back in the second half and although Manuel Neuer made some fine saves there was never any danger of the hosts staging a comeback.

Victory means Bayern move up to 19 points, one ahead of Borussia Dortmund while Leverkusen remain third with 16.