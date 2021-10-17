Italian Serie A
JuventusJuventus1RomaRoma0

Juventus v Roma

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1SzczesnyBooked at 41mins
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 30Bentancur
  • 27Locatelli
  • 20Bernardeschi
  • 18Kean
  • 22Chiesa

Substitutes

  • 5Arthur
  • 8Ramsey
  • 9Morata
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 14McKennie
  • 17Pellegrini
  • 21Pinto Ramos
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 36Perin
  • 44Kulusevski

Roma

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Karsdorp
  • 23Mancini
  • 3Ibañez da Silva
  • 5Viña
  • 4Cristante
  • 17Veretout
  • 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 26'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 8Villar
  • 11Pérez
  • 13Calafiori
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 19Reynolds
  • 21Mayoral
  • 24Kumbulla
  • 42Diawara
  • 55Darboe
  • 63Boer
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
  • 92El Shaarawy
Referee:
Daniele Orsato

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Penalty saved! Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  3. Booking

    Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.

  5. Post update

    Penalty Roma. Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws a foul in the penalty area.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).

  7. Post update

    Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matias Viña with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).

  12. Post update

    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.

  14. Post update

    Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Nicolò Zaniolo because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Roma. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Danilo (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Top Stories