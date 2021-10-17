Juventus v Roma

Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1SzczesnyBooked at 41mins
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 2De Sciglio
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 30Bentancur
- 27Locatelli
- 20Bernardeschi
- 18Kean
- 22Chiesa
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 9Morata
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 17Pellegrini
- 21Pinto Ramos
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 36Perin
- 44Kulusevski
Roma
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rui Patrício
- 2Karsdorp
- 23Mancini
- 3Ibañez da Silva
- 5Viña
- 4Cristante
- 17Veretout
- 22ZanioloSubstituted forEl Shaarawyat 26'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 8Villar
- 11Pérez
- 13Calafiori
- 14Shomurodov
- 19Reynolds
- 21Mayoral
- 24Kumbulla
- 42Diawara
- 55Darboe
- 63Boer
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- 92El Shaarawy
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Penalty saved! Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
Booking
Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Roma. Henrikh Mkhitaryan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Gianluca Mancini (Roma).
Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Matias Viña with a cross.
Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Federico Chiesa is caught offside.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
Ibañez (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Stephan El Shaarawy replaces Nicolò Zaniolo because of an injury.
Offside, Roma. Henrikh Mkhitaryan tries a through ball, but Tammy Abraham is caught offside.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Juventus).
Jordan Veretout (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.