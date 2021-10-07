Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham executive director Humphrey Ker and chief executive Fleur Robinson watch on as Max Cleworth signs his new contract

Wrexham centre-back Max Cleworth has signed a new three-year deal which ties him to the club until 2024.

The 19-year-old academy product has made five appearances under Phil Parkinson having made a league debut on the opening day of the season.

Cleworth made his senior debut in the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2019 and had a loan spell at Caernarfon last season.

"I'm very grateful to the gaffer for the faith he has showed in me so far," Cleworth said.

Wrexham boss Parkinson says Cleworth is "a good asset for the club going forward".

"Max has had the opportunity and it's a chance for other youngsters to see there is a pathway for them," he added.