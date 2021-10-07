UEFA Nations League - Semi-final
BelgiumBelgium0FranceFrance0

Nations League: Belgium v France

Line-ups

Belgium

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Alderweireld
  • 3Denayer
  • 5Vertonghen
  • 21Castagne
  • 6Witsel
  • 8Tielemans
  • 11Carrasco
  • 7De Bruyne
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 4Boyata
  • 12Mignolet
  • 13Casteels
  • 14Lukebakio
  • 15Foket
  • 16Theate
  • 17Vanaken
  • 18De Ketelaere
  • 19Dendoncker
  • 20Trossard
  • 22Saelemaekers
  • 23Batshuayi

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 5Koundé
  • 4Varane
  • 21Hernández
  • 2Pavard
  • 6Pogba
  • 14Rabiot
  • 22Hernández
  • 7Griezmann
  • 19Benzema
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 9Martial
  • 11Diaby
  • 12Dubois
  • 13Guendouzi
  • 15Upamecano
  • 16Costil
  • 17Veretout
  • 18Digne
  • 20Ben Yedder
  • 23Maignan
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamBelgiumAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, France. Paul Pogba tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youri Tielemans (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

  6. Post update

    Offside, France. Jules Koundé tries a through ball, but Benjamin Pavard is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Benjamin Pavard (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Kylian Mbappé (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Timothy Castagne (Belgium).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Belgium. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

