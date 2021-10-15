Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1BirminghamBirmingham City0

West Bromwich Albion 1-0 Birmingham City - Karlan Grant hits winner as Baggies go top

By Ged ScottBBC Sport at The Hawthorns

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Karlan Grant's low right-foot shot finally broke the deadlock for West Brom against Birmingham City on 75 minutes
Karlan Grant scored the only goal of the game as West Bromwich Albion ground out a West Midlands derby win over Birmingham City to move top of the Championship.

Grant's powerful 75th-minute strike was enough for the Baggies to replace Bournemouth on goal difference.

Defeat leaves Lee Bowyer's City with only one point - and no goals - from their past five games.

The first West Midlands derby to be played in front of a crowd since the Covid-19 pandemic generated a tremendous atmosphere inside The Hawthorns - but it quickly evaporated as the hosts struggled against a well-marshalled, rejigged Blues defence.

However, it took the game's one moment of genuine individual brilliance from Grant - the Albion striker's fifth goal in as many games - to settle it.

Chances were thin on the ground, especially in the first half when the only meaningful effort on target was full-back Conor Townsend's left-foot piledriver which was tipped over the bar by Blues goalkeeper Matija Sarkic.

Birmingham, who had chosen to leave captain Harlee Dean on the bench to tighten their defence, brightened after the break at the other end, going close three times.

Scott Hogan just failed to connect from second-half substitute Jeremie Bela's right-wing cross.

Hogan then turned Semi Ajayi to get to the left byeline and pulled the ball back but Ivan Sunjic was leaning back and his shot clipped the bar.

Striker Hogan then ballooned over on the half-volley from Marc Roberts' long throw-in.

But the Baggies, beaten by a late goal at Stoke in their last game before the international break, had that bit of quality when it mattered most, Grant cutting in from the left and finding space to fire a low shot past Serkic from just outside the box.

Blues have now won just once in their past 10 away league visits to The Hawthorns - and have gone five games in a row without scoring for the first time since 2005.

What's next?

Both sides are back in action on Wednesday night when Val Ismael's Albion visit Swansea and Bowyer's Blues travel to Huddersfield.

West Bromwich Albion head coach Val Ismael:

"Three points, a clean sheet, and a good goal for Karlan Grant. A lot of positives to take.

"When you saw the statistic that they had conceded 12 goals in their last five games you knew something would change.

"It was a difficult game. But It was important that we stayed calm. We know we can score at any time - and it came."

Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer:

"I can't fault the work ethic. We performed well as a group, looked solid and limited them to very little, mostly from distance.

"My only disappointment was the goal. We should have defended better. It was one lapse of concentration.

"But we can't carry on missing chances. I think once we get one, they'll start to go in."

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 16ClarkeBooked at 72mins
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27MowattSubstituted forMolumbyat 62'minutes
  • 3Townsend
  • 10Phillips
  • 7RobinsonSubstituted forHugillat 45'minutesBooked at 87mins
  • 18GrantBooked at 89minsSubstituted forReachat 90+1'minutes

Substitutes

  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 21Kipré
  • 22Bryan
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 25Button

Birmingham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Sarkic
  • 21Sanderson
  • 4Roberts
  • 5FriendSubstituted forGrahamat 83'minutes
  • 2ColinSubstituted forBelaat 47'minutes
  • 20Gardner
  • 34Sunjic
  • 3Pedersen
  • 7Chong
  • 10Jutkiewicz
  • 9HoganSubstituted forAnekeat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Woods
  • 11Bela
  • 12Dean
  • 15Aneke
  • 24Graham
  • 27Trueman
  • 36Deeney
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamBirmingham
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home11
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Birmingham City 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Phillips with a cross.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Adam Reach replaces Karlan Grant.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Dion Sanderson.

  7. Booking

    Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Post update

    Tahith Chong (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Booking

    Jordan Hugill (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Karlan Grant with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Chuks Aneke.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karlan Grant (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jérémie Bela (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jordan Graham replaces George Friend.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Comments

89 comments

  • Comment posted by AFCMickey, today at 23:32

    West Brom should adopt the motto 'Just hoof it', they sank the might rubbish Chelsea with it 5-2 last season!😂😹

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 23:27

    Blues look shocking!

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 23:24

    KRO

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 23:27

      Alex replied:
      Komplete Rubbish Outfit?

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 23:22

    blogg102
    22:19
    "Bloody awful game to watch.
    WBA are just “cloggers” and “hoofers”.
    If that’s the Championship standard - there is little point in promoting any team to the Premiership."

    Why not?
    Chelsea are the most boring team in the world to watch but temporarily sit top of PL.
    And West Brom did not have any problem scoring 5 against them at the Bridge!

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 23:16

    Cyrille Regis is a legend

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 23:22

      terry phillips replied:
      Never a truer word said pal

  • Comment posted by Trevor, today at 23:15

    Pep Clotet was a great manager ! Nice one Birmingham from Oxford United !

  • Comment posted by spreadcity, today at 23:11

    Unlucky Blues beaten by a quality strike tonight. Is there a more loathsome player in the championship tho than that fraud our Gord Hugill?

    • Reply posted by Alex, today at 23:13

      Alex replied:
      Just look at the Birmingham team sheet and you'll find plenty.

  • Comment posted by Genius Emma Hayes to replace Steve Bruce, today at 23:10

    The Baggies, The Throstles, The Albion.

  • Comment posted by Borders saxon , today at 23:10

    Winning when below par and in a Derby is good sign.

    Yes WBA fans want entertainment every game but club and fans ultimately need premiere Money.

    Wolves,Wba & Villa would be good for Midlands Football but Albion seem a classic you yo club but good luck to them.

    To much dominance in North West and London and coming soon Geordie oil barons.

    • Reply posted by Genius Emma Hayes to replace Steve Bruce, today at 23:13

      Genius Emma Hayes to replace Steve Bruce replied:
      and new manager Emma Hayes!!

      👱‍♀️

  • Comment posted by joe, today at 23:02

    BBC report as usual poor. Grant scores a great 20 yard shot past Sam Johnstone
    The West Bom goal keeper

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:59

    Birmingham just need to get relegated and find their level in the lower leagues. Year after year of struggles for the fan base isn't great.

    • Reply posted by spreadcity, today at 23:05

      spreadcity replied:
      And whose your team Man City? 🤡

  • Comment posted by Front Forks, today at 22:55

    Local derby. Always scrappy.

    A lot of Albion fans whingeing about their team again despite being top. The modern fan is very shallow.

    Give your gaffer a chance! You're top.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 22:53

    Three points are three points.
    We didn’t play well but got the win.
    As for suggestions for park football, get down the park and support your team.
    You are not going to get premiership football or players in the championship.
    Football is about survival.
    How many big clubs have dropped out the league in the last 10/20 years?

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 22:51

    Poor game, but I’m pretty sure Grant didn’t fire it past Sam Johnstone as the article states. Poor journalism.

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 23:16

      theprowerwins replied:
      Article doesn’t state that.

  • Comment posted by Wigmore, today at 22:49

    Not a scintillating game, but promotion is the ultimate goal, not entertaining spoilt brat internet keyboard warriors.

  • Comment posted by g p t, today at 22:47

    Up/Down strippers knickers and all that as usual

    • Reply posted by woody, today at 23:02

      woody replied:
      9 consecutive seasons in the Premier league ..

  • Comment posted by Monkeys, today at 22:42

    Congratulations Grant and WBA.

    Stuck at it against a tough Blues side who deserved something out of the game.

    Goal worthy of winning a game.

  • Comment posted by baggie 1, today at 22:40

    not quite at it tonight,control and movement nowhere near good enough to break teams down,all a little bit rushed and panicky,but fair play they were tenacious and stuck at it and got the win.birmingham can count themeselves unlucky not to get a point.the championship is a cruel league.townsend and clark stood out,mulomby looked promising and livermore was livermore,crucial to this team.

  • Comment posted by jim white, today at 22:40

    “But the Baggies, beaten by a late goal at Stoke in their last game before the international break, had that bit of quality when it mattered most as Grant fired past Sam Johnstone from just outside the box”

    Sam Johnstone is in the West Brom goalKeeper. Seems unlikely that he was in the Birmingham goal. It’s just lazy journalism.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 22:39

    You might get promoted, but what with Newcastles new sugar daddy, the first 7 places in the prem are out of reach.
    I long for the old days where Villa, Everton, Ipswich and Forest had a say based on the team being better than its parts

    • Reply posted by theprowerwins, today at 23:18

      theprowerwins replied:
      Yeah , imagine a team like Leicester wining the PL - it’ll never happened tho

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412191225
2Bournemouth117401881025
3Coventry117131612422
4Stoke116321511421
5Fulham1162323131020
6QPR115332216618
7Huddersfield115241614217
8Blackburn114431914516
9Bristol City114431413116
10Reading115151719-216
11Millwall113621111015
12Blackpool114341114-315
13Luton113531816214
14Sheff Utd113351416-212
15Middlesbrough113351113-212
16Birmingham123361016-612
17Nottm Forest113261414011
18Preston112541215-311
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Hull11236815-79
22Barnsley11155714-78
23Peterborough112271223-118
24Derby1135378-12
View full Championship table

