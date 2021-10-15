Burton Albion 3-2 Morecambe

Match ends, Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2.
Two goals from Thomas O'Connor and one from Conor Shaughnessy saw Burton to victory over Morecambe in a pulsating League One game at Pirelli Stadium.
In a breathless opening Morecambe went ahead when Liam Gibson fired into the roof of the net from a loose ball in the Albion penalty area after three minutes.
The Burton response was almost immediate, midfielder O'Connor credited with the goal when his corner to the near post was missed by Adam Phillips and that was enough to deceive Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren who watched it bounce off him and into the net.
The Burton turnaround was complete after quarter of an hour when Lucas Akins ran on to a throw-in from Tom Hamer and delivered the perfect cross for Shaughnessy to thump home a header.
O'Connor's second, a superb left-footed curler from 20 yards four minutes into the second half gave Albion daylight, and the young Irishman twice went close to completing a first senior hat-trick in an entertaining second half.
Cole Stockton's header halved the arrears with the final touch of the game after a throw-in was helped into the box.
Report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Garratt
- 37HamerBooked at 34mins
- 16Shaughnessy
- 4OshilajaBooked at 78mins
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 38MancienneBooked at 78minsSubstituted forTaylorat 81'minutes
- 15O'Connor
- 11Smith
- 39ChapmanBooked at 57minsSubstituted forLakinat 74'minutes
- 10Akins
- 21JebbisonSubstituted forHemmingsat 70'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Hemmings
- 22Balcombe
- 23Taylor
- 25Gilligan
- 26Leak
- 29Maddox
- 40Lakin
Morecambe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Letheren
- 21Cooney
- 4O'Connor
- 31Wootton
- 22GibsonBooked at 90mins
- 25McCalmont
- 8Diagouraga
- 18PhillipsSubstituted forLeighat 58'minutes
- 7McDonaldSubstituted forWildigat 58'minutes
- 9Stockton
- 24GnahouaSubstituted forAyungaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Leigh
- 6Jones
- 10Wildig
- 15Delaney
- 17Ayunga
- 20Andrésson
- 23Price
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 2,477
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 3, Morecambe 2. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Anthony O'Connor.
Post update
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Thomas Hamer.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kane Hemmings (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Cameron Borthwick-Jackson with a headed pass.
Booking
Liam Gibson (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).
Post update
Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Greg Leigh (Morecambe).
Post update
Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Charlie Lakin (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Post update
Dangerous play by Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe).
Post update
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Kyle Letheren.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thomas O'Connor (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Akins with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe).
Post update
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Terry Taylor replaces Michael Mancienne.
Post update
Corner, Morecambe. Conceded by Conor Shaughnessy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfie McCalmont (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
