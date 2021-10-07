Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Grimsby Town reached the FA Cup third round as recently as 2019 when they lost 1-0 to Crystal Palace

The FA Cup fourth qualifying round tie featuring National League leaders Grimsby Town at Bromsgrove Sporting will be broadcast on the BBC.

The Saturday, 16 October match kicks-off at 12:30 BST and will be shown live on the BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, and iPlayer.

Sporting play two leagues below Grimsby and have won three matches without conceding to reach this stage.

Grimsby are playing their first tie in this season's competition.

The winners will play in the first round proper which will take place between 5-8 November.

Sporting play in the Southern League Premier Division Central and have beaten Loughborough University 2-0, Worksop Town 6-0 and Welwyn Garden City 1-0 in this season's FA Cup.

This is the 150th anniversary season of the FA Cup.

Grimsby, relegated from League Two last season, reached the FA Cup third round as recently as 2018-19 before losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace.

They are two points clear at the top of the National League after 10 games.