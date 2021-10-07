Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Matt Godden's tangle with Fulham defender Antonee Robinson was the key turning point of Coventry's 4-1 win

Coventry City's Matt Godden has been banned for two games by the Football Association for his dive in Saturday's 4-1 Championship win at home to Fulham.

The striker, 30, won a penalty, which he converted himself to make it 2-1, following a 50th-minute challenge from Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

Video evidence suggested that Robinson did not make contact with Godden.

He admitted a breach of FA Rule E3 for improper conduct after being charged with "a clear act of simulation".

Godden will now miss the two away trips to Lancashire in five days to face Blackburn and Preston immediately following the international break.

Having come from 1-0 down, Mark Robins' Sky Blues were propelled up to third in the Championship table by the win over Fulham, their seventh in 11 games this season.