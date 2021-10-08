Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Darren Ferguson is in his third spell as Peterborough manager

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has been given a one-match touchline ban and fined £2,000 for swearing at a match official.

The incident happened in the tunnel area following their 3-2 home defeat by Bristol City on 2 October.

Ferguson admitted a Football Association charge relating to the use of abusive and insulting words.

Posh, who are next to bottom of the Championship, are next in action away to Middlesbrough on 16 October.