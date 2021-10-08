Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

United head coach Tam Courts held up a t-shirt in support of Jeando Fuchs

Dundee United have passed the findings of their investigation into alleged racial abuse towards Jeando Fuchs to Police Scotland as well as the SPFL.

The Scottish Premiership club had already stated that they believed they have evidence that corroborates racist language from a Ross County fan.

County believe there was swearing and foul language but no racism during Saturday's game towards the midfielder.

"Jeando was visibly upset by what he heard," United said.

"He would like to express his gratitude to everyone who has shown support to him and his family."

United say they have now completed "a rigorous and full investigation into the allegation" and "also attempted to identify the person(s) responsible".

In a statement, they thanked "supporters of both clubs who came forward voluntarily to provide valuable and significant detailed information about the incident".

"We also thank the match officials for their professional and compassionate handling of the incident," they said.

The alleged incident took place just after Ilmari Niskanen's winning goal for United and, following the match, head coach Tam Courts held an anti-racism t-shirt in front of the visiting supporters at Tannadice.

"When one of our players feels the need to approach the bench and/or the officials to complain about racial comments, we will investigate fully," they added.

"Whether by taking the knee, education through diversity training, supporting the month of action by SRTRC or by simply raising a 'Show Racism the Red Card' t-shirt, we will do what we think is right to raise awareness that racism is simply not acceptable."