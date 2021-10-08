Last updated on .From the section Scottish Challenge Cup

On-loan St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry (right) settled the game for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock defeated League 1 leaders Queen's Park 3-1 as Queen of the South overcame Partick Thistle 2-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the Scottish Challenge Cup.

Goals from Oli Shaw, Euan Murray and Callum Hendry gave Killie the victory after Grant Gillespie's penalty had briefly drawn the visitors level.

Second-half goals from Lee Connelly and Ally Roy secured Queens' victory.

Kilmarnock visit Hamilton Academical in the last eight.

The two sides relegated from the Premiership last season meet after Accies' 2-0 win over visitors Aberdeen Colts on Wednesday.

Queens' reward for beating their second-tier rivals is another home tie - against either Montrose or Greenock Morton, who meet in one of five Saturday ties.