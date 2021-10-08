Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is "intrigued" by the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover of Newcastle United as former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is being considered to take over with present boss Steve Bruce expecting to be replaced. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Former captain Craig Moore expects Rangers to resist Newcastle attempts to lure Gerrard to St James' Park. (Record) external-link

Newcastle are lining up former Rangers head of recruitment Frank McParland to help with the first phase of turning the club into a Premier League giant following the Saudi Arabian-backed takeover. (iNews) external-link

Scotland coach Steve Clarke hopes Sir Alex Ferguson's presence at Hampden will inspire his players against Israel. (Sun) external-link

Ferguson will receive the cap he missed out for representing Scotland 54 years ago at Saturday's match with Israel. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Clarke urges Scotland not to waste their hard-fought win over Austria by falling short against Israel. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon, 38, hopes to emulate Italy great Dino Zoff by playing at the top level aged 40. (Record) external-link

And Gordon hopes Scotland can benefit from a capacity crowd against Israel. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Former striker Kris Boyd urges Scotland to show patience in front of a packed national stadium. (Sun) external-link

Lewis Ferguson says Scotland hope to make a statement against Israel. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he would be open to taking his managerial career abroad as he admitted he would be interested in a job in Israel, having signed a number of players from the country. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Lennon has revealed that Celtic were in talks to sign prolific Israel striker Eran Zahavi, currently with PSV Eindhoven, during one of his two spells as manager. (Daily Record) external-link

Hibernian owner Ron Gordon is frustrated with "rugby being okay, and football being wrong" in Scotland, saying it's "discriminatory". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United will receive a multi-million pound windfall if academy graduate Harry Souttar, the Edinburgh-born Australia centre-half, is sold by Stoke City amid links with Premier League clubs. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Owner Mark Ogren would not swap Dundee United for any other club in Scotland. (Record) external-link