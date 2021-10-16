Championship
FulhamFulham0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Fulham v Queens Park Rangers

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 4Odoi
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 23Bryan
  • 24Seri
  • 6Reed
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 8Wilson
  • 7Kebano
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 19Muniz Carvalho
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 26Mawson
  • 33Robinson

QPR

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 4Dickie
  • 5de Wijs
  • 6Barbet
  • 22Odubajo
  • 12Ball
  • 7Johansen
  • 16McCallum
  • 10Chair
  • 21Willock
  • 11Austin

Substitutes

  • 8Amos
  • 9Dykes
  • 13Archer
  • 19Gray
  • 20Dunne
  • 34Duke-McKenna
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom127412191225
2Bournemouth117401881025
3Coventry117131612422
4Stoke116321511421
5Fulham1162323131020
6QPR115332216618
7Huddersfield115241614217
8Blackburn114431914516
9Bristol City114431413116
10Reading115151719-216
11Millwall113621111015
12Blackpool114341114-315
13Luton113531816214
14Sheff Utd113351416-212
15Middlesbrough113351113-212
16Birmingham123361016-612
17Nottm Forest113261414011
18Preston112541215-311
19Swansea11254914-511
20Cardiff113261219-711
21Hull11236815-79
22Barnsley11155714-78
23Peterborough112271223-118
24Derby1135378-12
View full Championship table

