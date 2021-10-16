League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
Venue: LNER Stadium

Lincoln City v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth126511911823
2Wycombe117221812623
3Wigan107121771022
4Sunderland107121811722
5Rotherham11623169720
6MK Dons115422115619
7Burton135441416-219
8Oxford Utd115331712518
9Bolton125342016418
10Sheff Wed11533119218
11Accrington115151420-616
12Portsmouth114341410415
13Morecambe124262221114
14Ipswich113442119213
15Wimbledon113441719-213
16Cambridge103431416-213
17Lincoln City113351415-112
18Cheltenham113351120-912
19Gillingham122551117-611
20Fleetwood102441718-110
21Charlton112361218-69
22Crewe11155915-68
23Shrewsbury12228918-98
24Doncaster10217618-127
View full League One table

