Exeter City v Newport County

League Two
ExeterExeter City15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: St James Park

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th October 2021

  • BradfordBradford City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WalsallWalsall
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00StevenageStevenage
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00BarrowBarrow
  • SalfordSalford City15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00RochdaleRochdale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1172220101023
2Harrogate1164123131022
3Swindon11542148619
4Port Vale115331612418
5Tranmere1153384418
6Leyton Orient114521911817
7Sutton United105231611517
8Hartlepool115241110117
9Crawley115241415-117
10Exeter113711610616
11Barrow114431512316
12Bradford114431411316
13Newport114341313015
14Northampton114341011-115
15Stevenage113441115-413
16Bristol Rovers114161217-513
17Salford113351212012
18Rochdale113351214-212
19Walsall113351316-312
20Colchester10244711-410
21Mansfield112451015-510
22Carlisle11245918-910
23Oldham11227616-108
24Scunthorpe11146723-167
