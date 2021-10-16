Bradford City v Bristol Rovers

BradfordBradford City15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|11
|7
|2
|2
|20
|10
|10
|23
|2
|Harrogate
|11
|6
|4
|1
|23
|13
|10
|22
|3
|Swindon
|11
|5
|4
|2
|14
|8
|6
|19
|4
|Port Vale
|11
|5
|3
|3
|16
|12
|4
|18
|5
|Tranmere
|11
|5
|3
|3
|8
|4
|4
|18
|6
|Leyton Orient
|11
|4
|5
|2
|19
|11
|8
|17
|7
|Sutton United
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|11
|5
|17
|8
|Hartlepool
|11
|5
|2
|4
|11
|10
|1
|17
|9
|Crawley
|11
|5
|2
|4
|14
|15
|-1
|17
|10
|Exeter
|11
|3
|7
|1
|16
|10
|6
|16
|11
|Barrow
|11
|4
|4
|3
|15
|12
|3
|16
|12
|Bradford
|11
|4
|4
|3
|14
|11
|3
|16
|13
|Newport
|11
|4
|3
|4
|13
|13
|0
|15
|14
|Northampton
|11
|4
|3
|4
|10
|11
|-1
|15
|15
|Stevenage
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|15
|-4
|13
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|11
|4
|1
|6
|12
|17
|-5
|13
|17
|Salford
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|12
|0
|12
|18
|Rochdale
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|14
|-2
|12
|19
|Walsall
|11
|3
|3
|5
|13
|16
|-3
|12
|20
|Colchester
|10
|2
|4
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|10
|21
|Mansfield
|11
|2
|4
|5
|10
|15
|-5
|10
|22
|Carlisle
|11
|2
|4
|5
|9
|18
|-9
|10
|23
|Oldham
|11
|2
|2
|7
|6
|16
|-10
|8
|24
|Scunthorpe
|11
|1
|4
|6
|7
|23
|-16
|7
Join Mark Chapman for a riveting conversation with legendary player and commentator Michael Holding
Lord Sugar has opened his cut-throat boardroom in Australia
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.