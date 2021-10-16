League Two
Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Breyer Group Stadium

Leyton Orient v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green1172220101023
2Harrogate1164123131022
3Swindon11542148619
4Port Vale115331612418
5Tranmere1153384418
6Leyton Orient114521911817
7Sutton United105231611517
8Hartlepool115241110117
9Crawley115241415-117
10Exeter113711610616
11Barrow114431512316
12Bradford114431411316
13Newport114341313015
14Northampton114341011-115
15Stevenage113441115-413
16Bristol Rovers114161217-513
17Salford113351212012
18Rochdale113351214-212
19Walsall113351316-312
20Colchester10244711-410
21Mansfield112451015-510
22Carlisle11245918-910
23Oldham11227616-108
24Scunthorpe11146723-167
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC