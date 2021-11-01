Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe's 6-1 defeat at Harrogate on 9 October was Neil Cox's worst in his 69 games in charge

Scunthorpe United have sacked boss Neil Cox with the side bottom of League Two.

The Iron, who were beaten 2-1 at Colchester on Saturday, have won just one of their past 10 league games.

Former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Bolton and Watford defender Cox, 50, began his playing career at Scunthorpe.

He succeeded Russ Wilcox as boss on 7 August 2020, his first job in full managerial charge, but the club only avoided relegation by three points - and they have won just twice this term.

He had previously served as Neal Ardley's assistant at both AFC Wimbledon and Notts County.

The Iron have also parted company with assistant manager Mark Lillis, Cox's former Villa team-mate.

Coach Tony McMahon and goalkeeping coach Paul Musselwhite have been placed in caretaker charge for Saturday's FA Cup first-round tie with neighbours Doncaster Rovers (13:00 GMT).