Finland v Ukraine

Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 17Alho
- 4Toivio
- 2Arajuuri
- 15Väisänen
- 22Raitala
- 8Lod
- 14Lam
- 6Kamara
- 10Pukki
- 20Pohjanpalo
Substitutes
- 3Granlund
- 5Ojala
- 7Taylor
- 9Jensen
- 11Niskanen
- 12Joronen
- 13Valakari
- 16Nissilä
- 18Ivanov
- 19Riski
- 21Hämäläinen
- 23Eriksson
Ukraine
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Pyatov
- 13Zabarnyi
- 4Kryvtsov
- 22Matvienko
- 18Tymchyk
- 6Stepanenko
- 10Shaparenko
- 2Sobol
- 7Yarmolenko
- 15Tsygankov
- 9Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 3Syrota
- 5Sydorchuk
- 8Korniienko
- 11Zubkov
- 14Kharatin
- 16Shabanov
- 17Buletsa
- 19Dovbyk
- 20Sikan
- 21Karavaev
- 23Riznyk
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).
Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.
Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).
Post update
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.
Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Nikolai Alho.
Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).
Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov following a fast break.
Oleksandr Tymchyk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland).
Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).
Post update
Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leo Väisänen (Finland).
Attempt missed. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.