World Cup Qualifying - European
FinlandFinland0UkraineUkraine1

Finland v Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 17Alho
  • 4Toivio
  • 2Arajuuri
  • 15Väisänen
  • 22Raitala
  • 8Lod
  • 14Lam
  • 6Kamara
  • 10Pukki
  • 20Pohjanpalo

Substitutes

  • 3Granlund
  • 5Ojala
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Jensen
  • 11Niskanen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Valakari
  • 16Nissilä
  • 18Ivanov
  • 19Riski
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 23Eriksson

Ukraine

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Pyatov
  • 13Zabarnyi
  • 4Kryvtsov
  • 22Matvienko
  • 18Tymchyk
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 10Shaparenko
  • 2Sobol
  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 9Yaremchuk

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 3Syrota
  • 5Sydorchuk
  • 8Korniienko
  • 11Zubkov
  • 14Kharatin
  • 16Shabanov
  • 17Buletsa
  • 19Dovbyk
  • 20Sikan
  • 21Karavaev
  • 23Riznyk
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamUkraine
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Robin Lod (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roman Yaremchuk.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jukka Raitala (Finland).

  5. Post update

    Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andriy Yarmolenko.

  7. Post update

    Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Nikolai Alho.

  10. Post update

    Nikolai Alho (Finland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov following a fast break.

  13. Post update

    Oleksandr Tymchyk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Eduard Sobol (Ukraine).

  16. Post update

    Joel Pohjanpalo (Finland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leo Väisänen (Finland).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykola Shaparenko (Ukraine) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Illia Zabarnyi.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland612368-25
5Azerbaijan6015310-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden531173410
3Greece51405417
4Kosovo612339-65
5Georgia602429-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61507618
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512246-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Israel74121511413
3Scotland732296311
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

