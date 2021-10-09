Georgia v Greece

Corner, Greece. Conceded by Jaba Kankava.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 3Khocholava
- 23Dvali
- 5Giorbelidze
- 6Aburjania
- 7Kankava
- 8Lobzhanidze
- 22Chakvetadze
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 9Mikautadze
Substitutes
- 4Khvadagiani
- 10Okriashvili
- 11Kvilitaia
- 12Mamardashvili
- 13Mamuchashvili
- 14Lochoshvili
- 15Azarovi
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 17Kupatadze
- 19Tsitaishvili
- 20Davitashvili
- 21Gvilia
Greece
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Vlachodimos
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 4Mavropanos
- 3Tzavellas
- 15Androutsos
- 11Bakasetas
- 23SiopisBooked at 6mins
- 5Bouchalakis
- 21Tsimikas
- 7Masouras
- 16Pavlidis
Substitutes
- 2Saliakas
- 6Giannoulis
- 8Alexandropoulos
- 9Douvikas
- 10Tzolis
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Pelkas
- 18Limnios
- 19Poungouras
- 20Mantalos
- 22Stafylidis
- Referee:
- Donatas Rumsas
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Greece. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.
Attempt blocked. Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Georgios Tzavellas with a cross.
Attempt saved. Otar Kakabadze (Georgia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgi Chakvetadze.
Foul by Anastasios Bakasetas (Greece).
Giorgi Chakvetadze (Georgia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Georgios Tzavellas (Greece) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Giorgos Masouras with a cross.
Thanasis Androutsos (Greece) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia).
Foul by Georgios Tzavellas (Greece).
Giorgi Aburjania (Georgia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jaba Kankava (Georgia).
Attempt missed. Vangelis Pavlidis (Greece) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Anastasios Bakasetas with a cross.
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Georgia).