World Cup Qualifying - European
SwedenSweden1KosovoKosovo0

Sweden v Kosovo

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Sweden

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Olsen
  • 2Krafth
  • 4DanielsonBooked at 37mins
  • 18Nilsson
  • 6Augustinsson
  • 7Claesson
  • 20Olsson
  • 8Ekdal
  • 10Forsberg
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 9Isak

Substitutes

  • 3Milosevic
  • 5Olsson
  • 11Gyökeres
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 13Eriksson
  • 14Sundgren
  • 15Sema
  • 16Karlsson
  • 17Cajuste
  • 19Svanberg
  • 22Quaison
  • 23Nordfeldt

Kosovo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Muric
  • 2HadergjonajBooked at 27mins
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 3AlitiBooked at 21mins
  • 15Vojvoda
  • 11Rashani
  • 17LoshajBooked at 32mins
  • 20Dresevic
  • 23Bytyqi
  • 18Muriqi
  • 7Rashica

Substitutes

  • 1Ujkani
  • 4Kryeziu
  • 5Shala
  • 6Fazliji
  • 8Halimi
  • 10Muslija
  • 14Domgjoni
  • 16Bekaj
  • 19Kastrati
  • 21Domgjoni
  • 22Selmani
Referee:
Marco Di Bello

Match Stats

Home TeamSwedenAway TeamKosovo
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Marcus Danielson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).

  3. Post update

    Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zymer Bytyqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

  5. Booking

    Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).

  11. Post update

    Goal! Sweden 1, Kosovo 0. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Booking

    Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  13. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Sweden.

  14. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) after a foul in the penalty area.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mërgim Vojvoda.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th October 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia5320127511
3Luxembourg420258-36
4R. of Ireland612368-25
5Azerbaijan6015310-71

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden540183512
3Greece51405417
4Kosovo6114310-74
5Georgia602429-72

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland42204138
3Northern Ireland41214315
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark66002202218
2Israel74121612413
3Scotland7322107311
4Austria6213913-47
5Faroe Islands6114414-104
6Moldova6015318-151

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England65101821616
2Albania6402106412
3Poland63211981111
4Hungary63121210210
5Andorra6105414-103
6San Marino6006124-230

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
