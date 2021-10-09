Sweden v Kosovo

Marcus Danielson (Sweden) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 4DanielsonBooked at 37mins
- 18Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 20Olsson
- 8Ekdal
- 10Forsberg
- 21Kulusevski
- 9Isak
Substitutes
- 3Milosevic
- 5Olsson
- 11Gyökeres
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Eriksson
- 14Sundgren
- 15Sema
- 16Karlsson
- 17Cajuste
- 19Svanberg
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
Kosovo
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Muric
- 2HadergjonajBooked at 27mins
- 13Rrahmani
- 3AlitiBooked at 21mins
- 15Vojvoda
- 11Rashani
- 17LoshajBooked at 32mins
- 20Dresevic
- 23Bytyqi
- 18Muriqi
- 7Rashica
Substitutes
- 1Ujkani
- 4Kryeziu
- 5Shala
- 6Fazliji
- 8Halimi
- 10Muslija
- 14Domgjoni
- 16Bekaj
- 19Kastrati
- 21Domgjoni
- 22Selmani
- Referee:
- Marco Di Bello
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away8
Live Text
Booking
Foul by Marcus Danielson (Sweden).
Vedat Muriqi (Kosovo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Zymer Bytyqi (Kosovo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Milot Rashica.
Booking
Florian Loshaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Florian Loshaj (Kosovo).
Attempt saved. Ludwig Augustinsson (Sweden) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kristoffer Olsson with a cross.
Albin Ekdal (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ibrahim Dresevic (Kosovo).
Goal! Sweden 1, Kosovo 0. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
VAR Decision: Penalty Sweden.
Penalty conceded by Florent Hadergjonaj (Kosovo) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Viktor Claesson (Sweden) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Emil Forsberg with a cross.
Viktor Claesson (Sweden) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Fidan Aliti (Kosovo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fidan Aliti (Kosovo).
Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Mërgim Vojvoda.
Attempt missed. Elbasan Rashani (Kosovo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Milot Rashica.