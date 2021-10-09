World Cup Qualifying - European
LuxembourgLuxembourg0SerbiaSerbia0

Luxembourg v Serbia

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Luxembourg

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Moris
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 13CarlsonBooked at 45mins
  • 17Pinto
  • 15Thill
  • 14Deville
  • 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 1mins
  • 21Thill
  • 11Borges Sanches
  • 9Sinani

Substitutes

  • 3Malget
  • 4Dzogovic
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Zambujo Pimentel
  • 7Veiga
  • 8Omosanya
  • 10Curci
  • 12Schon
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Muratovic
  • 22Rupil
  • 23Kips

Serbia

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Rajkovic
  • 4Veljkovic
  • 5Nastasic
  • 2PavlovicBooked at 22mins
  • 21DjuricicBooked at 45mins
  • 20Milinkovic-Savic
  • 8Gudelj
  • 17Kostic
  • 10Tadic
  • 18Vlahovic
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Racic
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 7Radonjic
  • 11Jovic
  • 13Mitrovic
  • 14Grujic
  • 15Spajic
  • 16Lukic
  • 19Ristic
  • 22Lazovic
  • 23Svilar
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamLuxembourgAway TeamSerbia
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Serbia 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).

  3. Post update

    Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Booking

    Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card.

  5. Booking

    Filip Djuricic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Yvandro Borges Sanches.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.

  8. Post update

    Filip Kostic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Filip Djuricic.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.

  13. Post update

    Filip Djuricic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg).

  15. Post update

    Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).

  17. Post update

    Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yvandro Borges Sanches.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia6330127512
3Luxembourg521258-37
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532051411
3Northern Ireland51224405
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131013-310
5Faroe Islands7115415-114
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102021819
2Poland74212181314
3Albania7412106413
4Hungary73221210211
5Andorra7106416-123
6San Marino7007126-250

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories