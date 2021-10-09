Luxembourg v Serbia

First Half ends, Luxembourg 0, Serbia 0.
Line-ups
Luxembourg
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Moris
- 18Jans
- 2Chanot
- 13CarlsonBooked at 45mins
- 17Pinto
- 15Thill
- 14Deville
- 16Barreiro MartinsBooked at 1mins
- 21Thill
- 11Borges Sanches
- 9Sinani
Substitutes
- 3Malget
- 4Dzogovic
- 5Selimovic
- 6Zambujo Pimentel
- 7Veiga
- 8Omosanya
- 10Curci
- 12Schon
- 19Skenderovic
- 20Muratovic
- 22Rupil
- 23Kips
Serbia
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Rajkovic
- 4Veljkovic
- 5Nastasic
- 2PavlovicBooked at 22mins
- 21DjuricicBooked at 45mins
- 20Milinkovic-Savic
- 8Gudelj
- 17Kostic
- 10Tadic
- 18Vlahovic
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 3Racic
- 6Maksimovic
- 7Radonjic
- 11Jovic
- 13Mitrovic
- 14Grujic
- 15Spajic
- 16Lukic
- 19Ristic
- 22Lazovic
- 23Svilar
- Referee:
- William Collum
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Foul by Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia).
Post update
Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Filip Djuricic (Serbia) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Yvandro Borges Sanches.
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.
Post update
Filip Kostic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Post update
Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Filip Djuricic.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Leandro Barreiro Martins with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Dirk Carlson.
Post update
Filip Djuricic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg).
Post update
Strahinja Pavlovic (Serbia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Danel Sinani (Luxembourg).
Post update
Nemanja Gudelj (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Yvandro Borges Sanches.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Danel Sinani.