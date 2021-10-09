Hungary v Albania

András Schäfer (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Hungary
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Gulácsi
- 21Botka
- 6Orban
- 4Szalai
- 7Nego
- 8Nagy
- 13Schäfer
- 5Nagy
- 20Sallai
- 10Szoboszlai
- 9Sallói
Substitutes
- 2Lang
- 3Kecskés
- 11Hahn
- 12Dibusz
- 14Bolla
- 15Kleinheisler
- 16Gazdag
- 17Varga
- 18Vécsei
- 19Schön
- 22Bogdán
- 23Nikolic
Albania
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Berisha
- 18Ismajli
- 15Kumbulla
- 6DjimsitiSubstituted forVeseliat 30'minutes
- 4Hysaj
- 7Bare
- 8Gjasula
- 20Trashi
- 9Çekiçi
- 11Uzuni
- 16Cikalleshi
Substitutes
- 2Balliu
- 3Lenjani
- 5Veseli
- 10Manaj
- 12Selmani
- 13Mihaj
- 14Cokaj
- 17Broja
- 19Ramadani
- 21Roshi
- 22Bajrami
- 23Strakosha
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Endri Çekiçi (Albania).
Post update
Offside, Albania. Keidi Bare tries a through ball, but Myrto Uzuni is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare.
Post update
Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).
Post update
Klaus Gjasula (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Albania).
Post update
Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).
Post update
Ardian Ismajli (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Albania. Frederic Veseli replaces Berat Djimsiti because of an injury.
Post update
Foul by Dániel Sallói (Hungary).
Post update
Lorenc Trashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).
Post update
Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
András Schäfer (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).
Post update
Offside, Albania. Berat Djimsiti tries a through ball, but Sokol Cikalleshi is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Hungary. Attila Szalai tries a through ball, but Loic Nego is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Zsolt Nagy (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.