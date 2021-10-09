World Cup Qualifying - European
HungaryHungary0AlbaniaAlbania0

Hungary v Albania

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Hungary

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Gulácsi
  • 21Botka
  • 6Orban
  • 4Szalai
  • 7Nego
  • 8Nagy
  • 13Schäfer
  • 5Nagy
  • 20Sallai
  • 10Szoboszlai
  • 9Sallói

Substitutes

  • 2Lang
  • 3Kecskés
  • 11Hahn
  • 12Dibusz
  • 14Bolla
  • 15Kleinheisler
  • 16Gazdag
  • 17Varga
  • 18Vécsei
  • 19Schön
  • 22Bogdán
  • 23Nikolic

Albania

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Berisha
  • 18Ismajli
  • 15Kumbulla
  • 6DjimsitiSubstituted forVeseliat 30'minutes
  • 4Hysaj
  • 7Bare
  • 8Gjasula
  • 20Trashi
  • 9Çekiçi
  • 11Uzuni
  • 16Cikalleshi

Substitutes

  • 2Balliu
  • 3Lenjani
  • 5Veseli
  • 10Manaj
  • 12Selmani
  • 13Mihaj
  • 14Cokaj
  • 17Broja
  • 19Ramadani
  • 21Roshi
  • 22Bajrami
  • 23Strakosha
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande

Match Stats

Home TeamHungaryAway TeamAlbania
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    András Schäfer (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Endri Çekiçi (Albania).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Albania. Keidi Bare tries a through ball, but Myrto Uzuni is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ardian Ismajli (Albania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keidi Bare.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Attila Szalai (Hungary).

  6. Post update

    Klaus Gjasula (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Roland Sallai (Hungary) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Albania).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Roland Sallai (Hungary).

  10. Post update

    Ardian Ismajli (Albania) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Albania. Frederic Veseli replaces Berat Djimsiti because of an injury.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dániel Sallói (Hungary).

  13. Post update

    Lorenc Trashi (Albania) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Willi Orban (Hungary).

  15. Post update

    Etrit Berisha (Albania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    András Schäfer (Hungary) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Keidi Bare (Albania).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Albania. Berat Djimsiti tries a through ball, but Sokol Cikalleshi is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Hungary. Attila Szalai tries a through ball, but Loic Nego is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zsolt Nagy (Hungary) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia6330127512
3Luxembourg521258-37
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland52304139
3Northern Ireland51314316
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131013-310
5Faroe Islands7115415-114
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102021819
2Poland74212181314
3Albania7412106413
4Hungary73221210211
5Andorra7106416-123
6San Marino7007126-250

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

