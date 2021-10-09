Poland v San Marino

First Half ends, Poland 2, San Marino 0.
Line-ups
Poland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 22Fabianski
- 2Gumny
- 6Helik
- 4Kedziora
- 19Frankowski
- 14Klich
- 8LinettyBooked at 32mins
- 13Placheta
- 17Kozlowski
- 9Lewandowski
- 11Swiderski
Substitutes
- 1Majecki
- 3Dawidowicz
- 5Bednarek
- 7Józwiak
- 10Buksa
- 12Skorupski
- 15Glik
- 16Moder
- 18Bereszynski
- 20Zielinski
- 21Puchacz
- 23Piatek
San Marino
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Benedettini
- 11Battistini
- 15Simoncini
- 5Brolli
- 3Palazzi
- 8Golinucci
- 19Censoni
- 17Golinucci
- 16Mularoni
- 7Vitaioli
- 20Hirsch
Substitutes
- 2D'Addario
- 4Battistini
- 6Rossi
- 9Bernardi
- 10Ceccaroli
- 12Benedettini
- 13Grandoni
- 14Fabbri
- 18Tomassini
- 21Zonzini
- 22Zafferani
- 23Zavoli
- Referee:
- Fran Jovic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).
Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karol Swiderski.
Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karol Swiderski.
Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino).
Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.
Mateusz Klich (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).
Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Alessandro Golinucci.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.
Corner, Poland. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.
Attempt saved. Kacper Kozlowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Karol Linetty (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).
Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.