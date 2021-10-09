World Cup Qualifying - European
PolandPoland2San MarinoSan Marino0

Poland v San Marino

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Poland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 22Fabianski
  • 2Gumny
  • 6Helik
  • 4Kedziora
  • 19Frankowski
  • 14Klich
  • 8LinettyBooked at 32mins
  • 13Placheta
  • 17Kozlowski
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 11Swiderski

Substitutes

  • 1Majecki
  • 3Dawidowicz
  • 5Bednarek
  • 7Józwiak
  • 10Buksa
  • 12Skorupski
  • 15Glik
  • 16Moder
  • 18Bereszynski
  • 20Zielinski
  • 21Puchacz
  • 23Piatek

San Marino

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Benedettini
  • 11Battistini
  • 15Simoncini
  • 5Brolli
  • 3Palazzi
  • 8Golinucci
  • 19Censoni
  • 17Golinucci
  • 16Mularoni
  • 7Vitaioli
  • 20Hirsch

Substitutes

  • 2D'Addario
  • 4Battistini
  • 6Rossi
  • 9Bernardi
  • 10Ceccaroli
  • 12Benedettini
  • 13Grandoni
  • 14Fabbri
  • 18Tomassini
  • 21Zonzini
  • 22Zafferani
  • 23Zavoli
Referee:
Fran Jovic

Match Stats

Home TeamPolandAway TeamSan Marino
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home18
Away1
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home6
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Poland 2, San Marino 0.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mateusz Klich (Poland).

  3. Post update

    Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Karol Swiderski.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Karol Swiderski.

  7. Post update

    Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adolfo Hirsch (San Marino).

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Przemyslaw Placheta with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Mateusz Klich (Poland) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matteo Vitaioli (San Marino).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Przemyslaw Frankowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Alessandro Golinucci.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Davide Simoncini.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Poland. Conceded by Elia Benedettini.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kacper Kozlowski (Poland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Booking

    Karol Linetty (Poland) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Karol Linetty (Poland).

  19. Post update

    Manuel Battistini (San Marino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Karol Swiderski (Poland) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia6330127512
3Luxembourg521258-37
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532051411
3Northern Ireland51224405
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131013-310
5Faroe Islands7115415-114
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102021819
2Poland74212181314
3Albania7412106413
4Hungary73221210211
5Andorra7106416-123
6San Marino7007126-250

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories