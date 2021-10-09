Faroe Islands v Austria

First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Austria 1.
Line-ups
Faroe Islands
Formation 4-5-1
- 12Gestsson
- 9Rólantsson
- 15FærøBooked at 6mins
- 5Nattestad
- 3DavidsenBooked at 29mins
- 20JoensenBooked at 6mins
- 6Hansson
- 16Vatnhamar
- 8Hendriksson Olsen
- 19Jonsson
- 14Edmundsson
Substitutes
- 1Nielsen
- 2Danielsen
- 4Vatnsdal
- 7Bjartalid
- 10Vatnhamar
- 11Andrasson Olsen
- 13Askham
- 17Jensen
- 18Knudsen
- 21Frederiksen
- 22Agnarsson
- 23Lamhauge
Austria
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 13Bachmann
- 16Trimmel
- 6Ilsanker
- 4Hinteregger
- 8Alaba
- 20Laimer
- 10Grillitsch
- 9Sabitzer
- 22Onisiwo
- 23KainzBooked at 45mins
- 7Kara
Substitutes
- 1Schlager
- 2Wöber
- 3Danso
- 5Posch
- 11Gregoritsch
- 12Lindner
- 14Ljubicic
- 15Grüll
- 17Schaub
- 18Schöpf
- 19Mwene
- 21Demir
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Florian Kainz (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Florian Kainz (Austria).
Post update
Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ercan Kara (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo with a through ball.
Post update
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ari Mohr Jonsson (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jóan Símun Edmundsson.
Post update
Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jóan Símun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ercan Kara (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.
Post update
Ercan Kara (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ercan Kara (Austria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Karim Onisiwo (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).
Goal!
Goal! Faroe Islands 0, Austria 1. Konrad Laimer (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ercan Kara.