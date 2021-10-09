World Cup Qualifying - European
Faroe IslandsFaroe Islands0AustriaAustria1

Faroe Islands v Austria

Line-ups

Faroe Islands

Formation 4-5-1

  • 12Gestsson
  • 9Rólantsson
  • 15FærøBooked at 6mins
  • 5Nattestad
  • 3DavidsenBooked at 29mins
  • 20JoensenBooked at 6mins
  • 6Hansson
  • 16Vatnhamar
  • 8Hendriksson Olsen
  • 19Jonsson
  • 14Edmundsson

Substitutes

  • 1Nielsen
  • 2Danielsen
  • 4Vatnsdal
  • 7Bjartalid
  • 10Vatnhamar
  • 11Andrasson Olsen
  • 13Askham
  • 17Jensen
  • 18Knudsen
  • 21Frederiksen
  • 22Agnarsson
  • 23Lamhauge

Austria

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 13Bachmann
  • 16Trimmel
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 8Alaba
  • 20Laimer
  • 10Grillitsch
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 22Onisiwo
  • 23KainzBooked at 45mins
  • 7Kara

Substitutes

  • 1Schlager
  • 2Wöber
  • 3Danso
  • 5Posch
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 12Lindner
  • 14Ljubicic
  • 15Grüll
  • 17Schaub
  • 18Schöpf
  • 19Mwene
  • 21Demir
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamFaroe IslandsAway TeamAustria
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Faroe Islands 0, Austria 1.

  2. Booking

    Florian Kainz (Austria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Florian Kainz (Austria).

  4. Post update

    Gunnar Vatnhamar (Faroe Islands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Florian Grillitsch (Austria) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ercan Kara (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Onisiwo with a through ball.

  7. Post update

    Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by René Joensen (Faroe Islands).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ari Mohr Jonsson (Faroe Islands) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jóan Símun Edmundsson.

  10. Post update

    Florian Grillitsch (Austria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jóan Símun Edmundsson (Faroe Islands).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ercan Kara (Austria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christopher Trimmel with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Ercan Kara (Austria) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ercan Kara (Austria) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Hinteregger with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Alaba (Austria) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  17. Booking

    Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Karim Onisiwo (Austria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Viljormur Davidsen (Faroe Islands).

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Faroe Islands 0, Austria 1. Konrad Laimer (Austria) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ercan Kara.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal5410114713
2Serbia6330127512
3Luxembourg521258-37
4R. of Ireland61238805
5Azerbaijan6015312-91

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain6411135813
2Sweden5401103712
3Greece52307439
4Kosovo6114312-94
5Georgia6015211-91

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy64201211114
2Switzerland532051411
3Northern Ireland51224405
4Bulgaria612349-55
5Lithuania6105414-103

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France633083512
2Ukraine61508718
3Bos-Herze51317616
4Finland512257-25
5Kazakhstan6033510-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102141716
2Czech Rep622210918
3Wales52217708
4Estonia5113815-74
5Belarus6105617-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark77002602621
2Scotland7421127514
3Israel73131614210
4Austria73131013-310
5Faroe Islands7115415-114
6Moldova7016322-191

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands75112361716
2Norway7421136714
3Turkey73311714312
4Montenegro7322119211
5Latvia7124711-45
6Gibraltar7007328-250

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia75111111016
2Russia7511114716
3Slovenia731387110
4Slovakia72327619
5Malta7115615-94
6Cyprus7115111-104

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England76102021819
2Poland74212181314
3Albania7412106413
4Hungary73221210211
5Andorra7106416-123
6San Marino7007126-250

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76011931618
2North Macedonia7331156912
3Armenia7331810-212
4Romania7313108210
5Iceland7124715-85
6Liechtenstein7016219-171
