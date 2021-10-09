World Cup Qualifying - European
MoldovaMoldova0DenmarkDenmark4

Moldova v Denmark

Line-ups

Moldova

Formation 4-5-1

  • 23Avram
  • 15Jardan
  • 5Posmac
  • 4Armas
  • 14MarandiciBooked at 20mins
  • 19Ghecev
  • 11Gînsari
  • 22Rata
  • 7Ionita
  • 16Iosipoi
  • 9Nicolaescu

Substitutes

  • 1Namasco
  • 2Revenco
  • 3Bolohan
  • 6Potirniche
  • 8Spataru
  • 10Cociuc
  • 12Celeadnic
  • 13Bogaciuc
  • 17Puntus
  • 18Dros
  • 21Cotogoi

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 18Wass
  • 4Kjaer
  • 6Christensen
  • 5Maehle
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 8Delaney
  • 11Skov Olsen
  • 20Poulsen
  • 14Damsgaard

Substitutes

  • 2Andersen
  • 3Vestergaard
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Daramy
  • 10Bruun Larsen
  • 12Dolberg
  • 13Nissen
  • 16Hansen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 19Wind
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rönnow
Referee:
João Pinheiro

Match Stats

Home TeamMoldovaAway TeamDenmark
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Moldova 0, Denmark 4.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 4. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a through ball.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.

  5. Post update

    Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Denis Marandici (Moldova).

  7. Post update

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Radu Gînsari (Moldova).

  9. Post update

    Daniel Wass (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 3. Christian Nørgaard (Denmark) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen with a cross following a corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Igor Armas.

  13. Post update

    Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Vadim Rata (Moldova).

  15. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mihail Ghecev.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Denmark).

  17. Post update

    Radu Gînsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 2. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  19. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Denis Marandici (Moldova) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).

Top Stories