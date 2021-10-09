Moldova v Denmark

First Half ends, Moldova 0, Denmark 4.
Line-ups
Moldova
Formation 4-5-1
- 23Avram
- 15Jardan
- 5Posmac
- 4Armas
- 14MarandiciBooked at 20mins
- 19Ghecev
- 11Gînsari
- 22Rata
- 7Ionita
- 16Iosipoi
- 9Nicolaescu
Substitutes
- 1Namasco
- 2Revenco
- 3Bolohan
- 6Potirniche
- 8Spataru
- 10Cociuc
- 12Celeadnic
- 13Bogaciuc
- 17Puntus
- 18Dros
- 21Cotogoi
Denmark
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Schmeichel
- 18Wass
- 4Kjaer
- 6Christensen
- 5Maehle
- 23Højbjerg
- 15Nørgaard
- 8Delaney
- 11Skov Olsen
- 20Poulsen
- 14Damsgaard
Substitutes
- 2Andersen
- 3Vestergaard
- 7Jensen
- 9Daramy
- 10Bruun Larsen
- 12Dolberg
- 13Nissen
- 16Hansen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 19Wind
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rönnow
- Referee:
- João Pinheiro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 4. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikkel Damsgaard with a through ball.
Attempt blocked. Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen.
Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Denis Marandici (Moldova).
Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radu Gînsari (Moldova).
Daniel Wass (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ion Nicolaescu (Moldova).
Goal!
Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 3. Christian Nørgaard (Denmark) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Skov Olsen with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Igor Armas.
Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Vadim Rata (Moldova).
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mihail Ghecev.
Foul by Christian Nørgaard (Denmark).
Radu Gînsari (Moldova) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal! Moldova 0, Denmark 2. Simon Kjaer (Denmark) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Denis Marandici (Moldova) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Post update
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (Denmark).