International Friendlies
PortugalPortugal0QatarQatar0

Portugal v Qatar

Line-ups

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Meireles Costa
  • 2Dalot
  • 6José Fonte
  • 13Danilo
  • 19Tavares Mendes
  • 21Nunes
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 23João Mário
  • 17Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9André Silva
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 3Pepe
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 5Nélson Semedo
  • 8João Moutinho
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 11Bruno Fernandes
  • 12Lopes
  • 15da Conceição Leão
  • 16Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
  • 20Cancelo

Qatar

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 5Suleiman Odeh
  • 15Ali Al Rawi
  • 3Hassan Fadlalla
  • 2Carvalho Deus Correia
  • 10Al Haydos
  • 12Boudiaf
  • 6Mohammed
  • 14Ahmed
  • 19Abdulla
  • 11Afif

Substitutes

  • 4Jadoua Al Bayati
  • 7Alaaeldin Abdelmotaal
  • 8Thaimn Qambar
  • 9Abdurisag Yusuf
  • 13Djebril
  • 16Mohammed Doozandeh
  • 17Fathy Abdoulla
  • 18Al Brake
  • 20Al Ahrak
  • 21Mohamed Ali
  • 22Aissa Barsham
  • 23AL Haj Madibo
Referee:
Fedayi San

Match Stats

Home TeamPortugalAway TeamQatar
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home6
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  2. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Pedro Miguel (Qatar).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Mário with a cross following a corner.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a through ball.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. André Silva tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by João Mário (Portugal).

  12. Post update

    Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Matheus Nunes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Abdulaziz Hatim (Qatar).

  16. Post update

    Foul by André Silva (Portugal).

  17. Post update

    Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

