Portugal v Qatar

Attempt missed. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Line-ups
Portugal
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Meireles Costa
- 2Dalot
- 6José Fonte
- 13Danilo
- 19Tavares Mendes
- 21Nunes
- 14William Carvalho
- 23João Mário
- 17Gonçalo Guedes
- 9André Silva
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Rui Patrício
- 3Pepe
- 4Rúben Dias
- 5Nélson Semedo
- 8João Moutinho
- 10Bernardo Silva
- 11Bruno Fernandes
- 12Lopes
- 15da Conceição Leão
- 16Alves Palhinha Gonçalves
- 20Cancelo
Qatar
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Al Sheeb
- 5Suleiman Odeh
- 15Ali Al Rawi
- 3Hassan Fadlalla
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 10Al Haydos
- 12Boudiaf
- 6Mohammed
- 14Ahmed
- 19Abdulla
- 11Afif
Substitutes
- 4Jadoua Al Bayati
- 7Alaaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Thaimn Qambar
- 9Abdurisag Yusuf
- 13Djebril
- 16Mohammed Doozandeh
- 17Fathy Abdoulla
- 18Al Brake
- 20Al Ahrak
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 22Aissa Barsham
- 23AL Haj Madibo
- Referee:
- Fedayi San
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Nuno Mendes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Miguel (Qatar).
Attempt missed. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Mário with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.
Attempt saved. Gonçalo Guedes (Portugal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Danilo Pereira (Portugal) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Mário with a cross.
Corner, Portugal. Conceded by Saad Al Sheeb.
Attempt saved. André Silva (Portugal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Matheus Nunes with a through ball.
Offside, Portugal. André Silva tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Foul by João Mário (Portugal).
Post update
Hassan Al Haydos (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Matheus Nunes (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Abdulaziz Hatim (Qatar).
Foul by André Silva (Portugal).
Post update
Abdelkarim Hassan (Qatar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.