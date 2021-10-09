Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Neil Lennon, Kyogo, Scotland, Steve Clarke, Che Adams, Hearts, John Souttar
Neil Lennon has claimed some Celtic players pulled out of games when fit last season as the club's attempt to win a 10th straight title failed (Scottish Sun).
Hearts defender John Souttar is being watched by English Championship clubs Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers after a strong start to the season (Mail on Sunday - print edition).
Scotland striker Che Adams has revealed information flagged by a heart scan may have led to his omission from the starting line-up against the Czech Republic in the opening match of Euro 2020 (Daily Record).
Rangers have kept hold of their star players and so can also ensure Steven Gerrard remains in charge amid links to Newcastle, says former defender Craig Moore (Scottish Sun).
Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi says he has to focus on matters at Parkhead rather than thinking about a potential move to the Premier League (Scottish Sun).
A coalition of Rangers supporters have joined forces in a bid to earn former Scotland striker Andy Gray a place in the Hampden Hall of Fame (Herald).