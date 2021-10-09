Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Neil Lennon has claimed some Celtic players pulled out of games when fit last season as the club's attempt to win a 10th straight title failed (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Hearts defender John Souttar is being watched by English Championship clubs Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers after a strong start to the season (Mail on Sunday - print edition).

Scotland striker Che Adams has revealed information flagged by a heart scan may have led to his omission from the starting line-up against the Czech Republic in the opening match of Euro 2020 (Daily Record) external-link .

Rangers have kept hold of their star players and so can also ensure Steven Gerrard remains in charge amid links to Newcastle, says former defender Craig Moore (Scottish Sun) external-link .

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi says he has to focus on matters at Parkhead rather than thinking about a potential move to the Premier League (Scottish Sun) external-link .