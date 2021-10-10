Pick your Scotland XI to face Faroe Islands in World Cup qualifier
Scotland need to back up their win against Israel with victory in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday to keep on course for the World Cup play-offs.
After an exhausting 90 minutes at Hampden, will Steve Clarke make changes? Or should it be same again?
Centre-back Grant Hanley returns from suspension and Che Adams is a slight concern after going off injured on Saturday.
So who makes your XI? Have a go at our selector.
Pick your Scotland XI
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.