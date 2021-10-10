Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland need to back up their win against Israel with victory in the Faroe Islands on Tuesday to keep on course for the World Cup play-offs.

After an exhausting 90 minutes at Hampden, will Steve Clarke make changes? Or should it be same again?

Centre-back Grant Hanley returns from suspension and Che Adams is a slight concern after going off injured on Saturday.

So who makes your XI? Have a go at our selector.