Stan Collymore played three times for England after joining Liverpool

Former Southend United striker Stan Collymore has offered to work for free to help them improve their fortunes.

Collymore, 50, made the offer after Saturday's 4-0 defeat by Chesterfield.

Boss Phil Brown was then sacked with Southend 20th in the National League, just outside the relegation zone.

"There's a loser's mentality at the club, but if I get involved for free or paid, part time or full time, it will be arrested tomorrow morning, I guarantee it," he told BBC Essex.

The former striker, who played for Southend in the 1992-93 season, was involved in Tom Lawrence joining the club this year as chief executive, and said he has continued to offer chairman Ron Martin his help since July.

"I've said to him 'get me involved in the club, no money Ron, no money'," the former Liverpool player said shortly before Brown's departure was confirmed.

"I will go and watch games, I will get two exceptional recruitment specialists to get you players in budget, I will get you a manager or managers in front of you that can play attacking, open, front-foot football, that have integrity.

"If I can deliver Southend United what I promise tomorrow, Monday, Friday and then in two or three or six months' time and the club are in a healthy position, then we'll sit down and talk about a longer-term involvement."

Collymore's 15 goals in 30 appearances for the Shrimpers earned him a £2.25m transfer to Nottingham Forest, from where he moved to Liverpool in 1995 as he became one of the Premier League's leading strikers - but he said his season at the Essex club was among his career's "most life-affirming times".

"I know what it's like to wear that shirt with pride, to play at Roots Hall with pride and what I'm seeing now is the slow death of a football club," he added.

Southend have experienced consecutive relegations from Leagues One and Two in the past two seasons.

Just two wins from their first 10 National League matches this season means only goal difference is keeping them outside the relegation zone.

Chairman Martin has also been a target during supporters' protests at recent fixtures, including one that saw Saturday's match suspended late in the second half.

In May, the Shrimpers dropped out of the Football League for the first time in 101 years, while there are plans to sell Roots Hall to planning developers.

'Emergency surgery required to stop Shrimpers' slide'

Analysis - BBC Essex sports editor Glenn Speller

The performance and result aside, Saturday was another damaging day in the recent history of Southend United.

Phil Brown's recruitment policy has been questioned since the season began, with a number of experienced players unable to halt the club's slide and his team selection becoming increasingly erratic.

He admitted he may need 20 games to understand the National League and what is required to compete in it, but after a promising start he watched his side drain of confidence and he either lacked the ability to turn it around or, more likely, did not have the resources to do so.

Demonstrations by supporters against owner Ron Martin have become a feature of games at Roots Hall, with yesterday's match having to be paused in the second half due to a pitch invasion.

More than 3,000 season tickets were sold before the season; an amazing number given the miserable viewing served-up by those pulling on the Blue shirt.

A proven operator at National League level is now surely required to try to prevent a season-long relegation battle.

Neil Smith and Darren Currie have already been linked to the job, but the truth is, without a proper structured plan in place and an end to the constant off-field dramas, it is difficult to see how anyone could be expected to work the miracles required.

The club is a mess, with the chairman pushing on with his plans for a new stadium while Roots Hall slowly falls into a dilapidated state. With the club already on life support, emergency surgery is the order of the day if it is not to sink further.